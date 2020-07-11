The Ludington City Council will be looking to adopt its short-term rentals ordinance along with ordinances covering police lines and sewer rates when it meets virtually for its regular meeting Monday.
The council will meet again via video-conference for its regular meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday. The city will use Zoom to meet with the meeting ID of 878 4862 6233. Those who do not have the capability of joining via Zoom may call (312) 626-6799 and use the same meeting ID number to listen and participate in the meeting.
The three ordinances under consideration all had their initial reading at the June 22 meeting. The short-term rental ordinance, if adopted, is the culmination of a couple of years of work by the city in a variety of ways, primarily through the planning commission and the building and licensing committee of the council.
The ordinance, if adopted, would create a licensing program with applications planned to be taken in October with the program starting in January 2021.
The sewer rates could increase if the second reading of that ordinance is approved by the council on Monday. The rate increase would be 14.9 percent for 2021 and 2022 and the average user would have an increase of $10.49 per quarter.
The third ordinance would allow for a “police zone” to be declared by the police to clear of people for an area for civil unrest, public emergency or the investigation of a crime.
Three events for this summer will be up for consideration by the city council. Lighthouse Baptist Church has a proposal for its Worship in the Park scheduled for Sept. 6 with an amended location of Waterfront Park. The 3 Disciples Ludington Triathlon has a COVID-19 plan for an event scheduled for Aug. 7 through 9. The third event is the Run the Beach 5K scheduled for Aug. 1, and the event has a back-up of using a virtual race if necessary.
Several August events were canceled before being considered by the council including Radiant Church’s service on Aug. 23, the Ludington Daily News Boat Show Aug. 27 through 30, the United Way Suds on the Shore on Aug. 15, Footsteps for Families on Aug. 22, the Hospice Fish Boil at the Ludington Boat Club and the General Assembly Big Band Concert on Aug. 24.