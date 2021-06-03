The writing of rules to allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in Ludington could be stalled.
Since early May, the planning commission has been mulling over whether to allow the units, also known as in-law suites, and what rules they should have to abide by.
When the commission began reviewing the ADU ordinance’s first draft at their meeting Wednesday, some commissioners wanted to hold off until the state legislature votes on bills that would allow short-term renting in any Michigan residence.
It would be “prudent,” Chairman Cory Rickett said, to wait and possibly “prevent an issue where we put it in place, the state allows short-term rentals and all of the sudden commercial buyers come in, take over everything, put in ADUs and then we lose a lot.”
Others believed there was no sense in waiting around for something that might not be happening anytime soon.
Commissioner Melissa Reed said the issue has been before the legislature in some form for years. She added that the Rental Property Owners Association has indicated they don’t expect the bills to be addressed this year.
“There’s no reason to think this is the year they’re finally going to pull the trigger,” Reed said.
Mayor Steve Miller said he’s been advised that now is the time to voice opinions on the bill, because the Michigan Municipal League expects it to be addressed swiftly.
Identical versions of the same bill passed through committees in Michigan’s House of Representatives and Senate last week. Several steps remain until either becomes law.
White, chairman of the text committee, told the Daily News the next steps for ADUs in Ludington aren’t clear. Commissioners were emailed an updated draft and asked for their suggestions.
The text committee, which drafted the rules, has not yet approved any ADU rules for the commission to vote on. They only brought a drafted ordinance for the commission’s input.
During a reading of the ordinance, the main point of contention was that they would require the main house sharing a parcel with an ADU to be the owner’s primary residence.
Reed questioned whether the planning commission could dictate who a home can be sold to. She said the rule would bar homeowners with ADUs from selling to someone seeking a secondary residence.
Patrick O’Hare, commissioner and text committee member, said many other cities impose a similar restriction. Ann Arbor, for example, places a deed restriction on ADUs that mandates the main house be owner-occupied.
The rule incentivizes properties to be well cared for and makes nuisances and short-term renting less likely, according to Ann Arbor’s website.
Text committee members are waiting for guidance from city attorneys to decide how exactly the owner-occupancy rule would be implemented.