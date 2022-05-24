CUSTER — Mason County Eastern senior Eli Shoup is truly the definition of an all-around student, and he showed through his work in the classroom and more in his years at the school.
Tuesday, he was recognized as the school’s All-Around Senior — and then some.
During the course of the school’s awards ceremony, Shoup earned more than $100,000 in scholarships. It was the rewards for a highly successful academic and extracurricular career at Eastern.
Shoup, the son of Robert and Amanda, earned a 4.0 grade point average while being dual enrolled at West Shore Community College and earned letters in cross country, basketball and track during his four years of high school.
Dena Thurston, a former MCE All-Around Seniorand the presenter of the award to Shoup on Tuesday, said the district watched him showcase his talents and intelligence by quietly demonstrating his skills and abilities instead of bragging about them.
Thurston praised Shoup’s contributions and his positive representation of Eastern
“It is an honor to be chosen,” Shoup said. “It has been a lot of work that is paying off.”
Shoup said he is looking forward to his future. He will be attending Trine University in the fall and plans to seek a degree in mechanical engineering.
“There are a lot of things coming to an end that have been a big part of my life for a long time,” he said.
In looking back, Shoup said he is proud of what he has done during his four years at MCE.
“I have met a lot of great people, and I am proud of the person I have become during that time,” he said. “It has been a lot of experiences that I will never have like that again.”
Shoup appreciated the staff at MCE who supported him throughout his career at the school.
“It was great to have this experience with them the entire four years.”
Principal Mark Forner said Shoup’s work ethic and humility are what stood out about him during his four years.
Forner, who coached Shoup in basketball, said he has a work ethic much like that of his classroom work. He kept working at it to get a little better each day. That only happens by putting the work in.
“He willed himself into becoming a really good basketball player,” he said. “That same approach or attitude is what he did in the classroom.”
He said Shoup exhausted all of the classes offered at MCE and moved on to WSCC to take advanced classes at the college his junior and senior years.
Shoup was a leader by example in the classroom and on the athletic field, according to Forner.
“He is a quiet leader and very supportive of his teammates and classmates,” he said.