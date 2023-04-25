Ludington High School French teacher Susan Shoup is retiring after spending more than 30 years in the classroom.
Much of her career has been spent in Ludington, but Shoup’s educational experiences have spanned from inside the walls of classrooms to thousands of miles away. No matter where she was teaching or learning, Shoup’s career has certainly taught her one thing: education and language has been eternally affected by technology and cultural changes, no matter where you are.
“The landscape of education has changed dramatically since 1990 when I began this journey, and today, English is the unifying language globally,” she said. “Unfortunately, many believe that Google translate is an adequate replacement for language study — it is not. It follows that American students seem less inclined to study, listen, or speak other languages. I can’t help but feel saddened by what I see as a loss of appreciation for something I know to be so valuable to the human experience.
“Becoming bilingual or multilingual is a beautiful, personal goal, much like beauty and fulfillment that comes from learning to play a musical instrument. Desire precedes accomplishment, or as we say in French, ‘vouloir c’est pouvoir.’”
Shoup stated that from a very young age she loved seeing new things, in new places, but never imagined a career in education would allow her to continue that passion.
“Becoming a teacher was not my initial goal in life,” she said. “I enjoyed travel, and so I wanted to become a travel agent after high school. Because my mother is French, I often went to France as a child to visit my grandparents. At that time, there were noticeable differences between Europe and the United States in terms of daily life. I learned early to observe culture and listen to the language.”
Shoup graduated from Paw Paw High School in 1985 and obtained her bachelor’s degree at Western Michigan University where she studied both French and English.
“Back when you could actually work your way through school, I lived sparingly and paid for my own tuition,” she said. “My father suggested that I consider getting a teaching degree, so I did. Although I struggled through my student teaching in Three Rivers, I realized that education was a demanding and interesting career.”
Receiving her first job in Vicksburg, Shoup spent time in France over a summer to immerse herself in the culture.
“Right away, I realized that my French still needed refining, so after one year of teaching, I enrolled in summer classes at the Sorbonne, in Paris,” she said. “I stayed in the dorms near the outskirts and attended classes all over the city. I grew to love being lost and alone in Paris and when I returned to Vicksburg that fall, my confidence in speaking French was solid.”
The love for traveling never left Shoup, so while at Vicksburg, instead of just teaching from books and experiences, she offered students a chance to gain experiences for themselves.
“I knew that taking students to France and out of their comfort zones was where true education could happen, and I was right,” she said. “It is amazing to witness the personal growth and challenges that inevitably arise. One of my students experienced a religious conversion in the Notre Dame Cathedral of Paris. Today, he is a Catholic priest.
“Another student became separated from our group and was ‘located’ by the Swiss Guard while at the Vatican. I’ve had at least two students go to work in West Africa. One former student moved to L.A., but maintained a charity in Haïti for years. I jumped off a mountain in the Alps with a group of Vicksburg students and in late January 2023, my group from Ludington walked the hallowed sands of Utah Beach. Travel teaches and pushes you to grow in so many unimaginable ways.”
Earning her master’s degree, Shoup attended Michigan State University, but had the opportunity to complete her program in the south of France.
“As part of this program, I also briefly studied theater in Stratford, England,” she said. “That was a very interesting education because my classes consisted of teachers from all over the world, from Iceland to Ethiopia. We worked hard on our master’s together, but mostly we sympathized about educational issues. I learned that kids and teachers have similar struggles at schools all over the world.”
After leaving Vicksburg, Shoup taught in Portage before relocating to Mason County and starting at LHS in 2000.
Traveling as a child, a student, a teacher and a curious American, Shoup has visited France on multiple occasions with varieties of people.
“Over the years, I have done 13 trips, and this past winter, I took my final student excursion to France,” Shoup said. “Each trip has been uniquely wonderful. My desire to travel must have rubbed off on my 15-year-old daughter, Lucy, who is currently in France on a six-month study. Life is too short, in my opinion, to not travel and learn other languages, and experience the world and the many ways to live in it.”
Shoup said that she would not have been able to travel with her students as much as she has without the support of her family and her husband, Paul.
“It has been a blessing to have a family that supports my many trips,” she stated. “My husband Paul has had to bear the brunt of my absences over the years but he always encouraged me to go. I believe he understood the life-affirming importance of these experiences, both for my students and for me.
“Paul certainly knew what he was getting into by marrying me — our honeymoon was postponed for six weeks while I was overseas. We actually got married the week before I left to take a student trip and to finish my masters in France. We have four children together, and often he was left taking care of babies while I was away, and yet he has never faltered in his support of what he knows is an essential part of my being.”
With Shoup retiring, she is hopeful that students will get to continue their French education at LHS.
“I would like to see French continue at Ludington, but that is not in my hands,” she said. “Unfortunately, language programs, like many other electives, are diminishing and disappearing everywhere. This is due to a variety of factors, including the increased dependency on technology, the high cost of post-secondary education and the lack of teachers.”
Shoup said retirement is a “bittersweet” prospect.
“I left my first job to help care for my dad who was dying of cancer and now it is time to be available for my elderly mother,” she said.
Along with her husband and four children, Shoup credits a lot of her ability to have had such a long and wonderful career to her parents and what they sacrificed for her and her siblings.
“I’ve had a wonderful career and I feel very fortunate to have built this life,” she said. “I give credit to my hard-working immigrant mother, who sometimes worked three jobs at a time to provide for me and my four siblings. I’m thankful for my father’s fateful advice about becoming a teacher.
“I’m blessed to have had grandparents who paid for my trips to France growing up. And, I’m so very grateful to my husband and four children: Abe, Campbell, Lucienne and Afton. They have willingly accepted my absence at times. They have sacrificed for me so that I could learn and experience and grow in the same way I have always hoped my students might grow, through learning language and through travel. For that, and for the ability to share that through teaching, I am eternally grateful.”