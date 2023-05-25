Side Step Farms was the big winner at the Chamber Alliance of Mason County’s sixth annual Momentum Business Plan Competition Pitch Night Thursday night at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
“We are a farm that does eggs, honey and hay,” co-owner Molly Guthrie said. “Our main focus, though, is Michigan native perennials and our farm market vegetables. We purchased the farm in 2019 and we’ve been spending the last year rebuilding and last year we did our test garden. So technically this is our first year growing and selling to the public.”
The farm is located in Scottville on South Hogenson Road, and Guthrie and co-owner Megan Marsteller were excited to win the grand prize of $15,000 to purchase a wash-pack station to help harvest, wash and preserve vegetables at their nutritional height to then take to area farmer’s markets to sell.
While Guthrie works on the farm full-time, Marsteller works full-time as the project manager director at the American Farmland Trust, but plans to work at the farm during her spare time.
The two plan on representing Side Step Farms at the local area farmer’s markets with plans to open up the farm next year to customers and visitors.
“We are so excited that we are going to be able to implement things we didn’t think we were going to be able to,” Guthrie said. “This money is going to help save us a lot of time, so we won’t have to stay up all night before the day of market to wash and package vegetables. We put our heart and soul into it, and I think the community responded well to us.”
The top five applicants chosen to present their five-minute presentations were Common Grace Birth Support, Hassle Free Restaurant Cleaners, State and Main Coffee, Wave Nutrition and Side Step Farms. All five pitched to judges and local business people Jim Scatena, John Wilson, Kathy McLean, Ray Biggs and Tom Payne on why their business should be the recipient of the $15,000 grand prize and $10,000 in support services.
“All five were very different from each other and we had a good representation of Mason County as a whole,” chamber executive director Brandy Miller said. “We had businesses representing downtown Ludington, one in downtown Scottville, the outer rural part of the county, there was a really good mix of retail and service. I love that there is entrepreneurship all over the county.”
Any Mason County for-profit or non-profit venture with a viable business idea, plan or invention, or existing organization or company with less than $250,000 in sales or revenue annually, were eligible to apply for the competition.
While Side Step Farms won the grand prize, Hassle Free Restaurant Cleaners was awarded the second place award of $10,000 cash and $5,000 in support services and the people’s choice award was given to Common Grace Birth Support, a doula and postpartum care service, winning a $5,000 cash prize. The $50,000 total of cash prizes was donated by the Pennies for Heaven Foundation.
“The support services awarded are like in-kind services offered to the winners,” Miller said. “Think marketing, accounting, website services. They get to kind of pick what they want that a la cart service package to look like that will best fit their specific business’ needs.”
Wilson, founder of the Pennies from Heaven Foundation, announced the winners, but also stated how important it is to have this competition held by the chamber and to see all the talent and energy that graces the event each year.
“It’s really fun for the judges to sit here and watch,” he said. “It’s a reminder how hard it is to find people like these five businesses and we are lucky to have them in our community.”