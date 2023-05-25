Kate Watkins | Daily News

Megan Marsteller and Molly Guthrie, center, of Side Step Farms win the grand prize of $15,000 and $10,000 of support services at the 2023 Chamber Alliance of Mason County Momentum Business Pitch event at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Thursday. Jeff Patterson of Hassle Free Restaurant Cleaners was awarded second place and the people’s choice award was given to Common Grace Birth Support.