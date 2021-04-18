FREE SOIL TWP. — Macroinvertebrates — animals lacking a backbone but visible to the eye — are considered an indicator of water quality. Saturday, Joe Moloney led the annual macroinvertebrate study of the Sable River.
Eight individuals spent a few hours collecting, sifting and looking through muck, sand, rocks and sticks collected at two sites on the river. Using tweezers to snatch worms, clams, minnows, pouch snails, midge larvae, water pennies and more identifying and counting what was found.
Moloney and Wayne Andersen estimated the survey has been done for 18 or 19 years with results shared through Hamlin Lake Preservation Society of which Andersen is president and the Conservation Resource Alliance which works on streams in the region.
Surveying was done at the U.S. 31 crossing of the river and also at the Stephens Road crossing.
Joe Moloney and Jake Lubera, Manistee National Forest Baldwin District Ranger in his day job, measured stream width, and collected the samples which were dumped into screen boxes where Heidi Moloney, Kathy Winczewski and Kayleigh Iteen, a fourth grader at Ludington’s Foster Elementary School, searched for wiggling things and clams or other life attached to rocks or sticks as well is in the mud and sand.
Water was poured on to expose the organisms which were placed in pans of water. Winczewski, a retired science teacher, then matched what was found against an identification chart and noted quantities on a log.
Chris Frederick, also with national forest, wrote down river observations from measured with, water temperature and stream flow to notes about vegetation along the banks.
After tallying up the morning’s find, Winczewski said the count appeared down from previous years. That may prove to be just a blip of no significance. But it will become part of the record.