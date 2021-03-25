Silver Lake State Park Manager Jody Johnston and his staff have been busy preparing for the April 1 opening day of the dune-riding season.
The nearly 500 acres of dunes, which Johnston refers to as living and ever changing, is one of the only rideable dunes in the state.
“As of now, we still plan to open the dunes on April 1,” Johnston said. Last year the opening was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said a couple of years ago, the opener fell on a Saturday and it was beautiful weather and it felt like a holiday weekend, people were everywhere.
There is always a crowd of people who will come to the dunes because it is the opener, it is like an unofficial holiday.
“To the dune enthusiast, the April 1 (date) is a very important date,” he said. “Some people have even told me they have not missed an opening day in years.
“The riding environment is what is unique, and that is what the draw is. It is an open, sand dune-riding environment. It is a living dune, meaning that it is always moving and shifting. No two days are alike on the dunes,” he said. “The next sand dune riding environment for ORVs is in Oklahoma. We are pretty much the only place east of the Mississippi with a dune-riding environment.”
Johnston said that is why Silver Lake Sand Dunes is such a popular place and why the dunes are so busy.
The riding area, on paper, is about 450 to 500 acres. That is approximately one-third of the dunes, according to Johnston.
“We have about 1,500 acres of dunes divided into thirds,” he said. “One-third for riding, one-third for walking and one-third for the Mac Dunes operations. They have exclusive rights to operate vehicles on the southern one-third of the state park property.”
Every vehicle that comes into the state park needs to have a recreation passport sticker on the vehicle. Johnston said every vehicle, including the every ORV or other vehicle that have been tailored into the park.
“If people unload and take those ATVs, four-wheelers, buggies or motorcycles into the dunes, those need the two permits. One is $26.25 for ORV and the $10 trail permit,” Johnston said.
Safety equipment is also required to enter the dunes. A dune flag which needs to be a rectangular is needed as are safety orange flags reaching 10 foot in height required on all ORVs.
Johnston said you need to have a valid driver’s license to operate a vehicle or a valid ORV safety certificate.
“Someone as young as 12 years old can get an ORV safety certificate.” Johnston said. “The youngsters under 16 years old that do not have a driver’s license are restricted to a four-wheel ATV or first bike.”
Some notes about the dunes
The off-road vehicle area is open each year from April 1 through Oct. 31. April 1 through May 15 and the day after Labor Day to Oct. 31 it is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. From May 16 to Labor Day it is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Access to the ORV area and dunes is stopped a half hour ahead of closing time, every evening.
No alcoholic beverages are allowed throughout the year in and around the ORV area. Drivers must operate vehicles only within the dune area marked with orange boundary markers.
Drivers must obey directional traffic zone signage. No north-bound traffic in high dune areas.
Emergency strobe, flashing, rotating and/or blinking lights and sirens prohibited.
Helmets are required to operate ATVs and motorcycles in parking lot as well as in dunes.
Headlight(s), taillight(s) and brake light(s) are required on vehicles half hour after sunset.
ATVs and motorcycles are for operators only, no passengers at any time.
Report accidents, injuries and/or emergencies to state park personnel or 911.
Johnston wants to remind drivers on the dunes to drive safely and be careful when riding in the dunes.