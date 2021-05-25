Ken Simonds simply wants to be the man he believes he needs to be — the kind of man who does all he can to provide for his family.
Simonds has found that more and more difficult as he fights for his life battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He’s undergone several treatments of chemotherapy, and in the last two rounds, he’s suffered strokes.
It’s forced the former handyman business owner to depend on his teenage son, Miguel Rivera-Simonds, to help him with his younger siblings and just to help his dad speak.
“Not too long ago, well last year, he was diagnosed with cancer,” Miguel said, sitting at the dining room of their Hamlin Township home.
“That kind of flipped my world over, upside-down.
“And his cancer is getting worse.”
Simonds’ first stroke limited the use of his arm. The pain was so unbearable that he would pass out.
After another round of chemotherapy, Simonds said his second stroke affected his speech and, to a degree, his memory, as he tries to recall words off and on in conversations.
“It’s everywhere. It’s all over my body,” Simonds said.
Simonds is hoping for assistance to help him pay off his home. The home is in need of some work, too. Some of the walls need to be replaced. Some of the door-casings need to be repaired.
Perhaps one of the biggest issues is the master bathroom’s shower is in the middle of a renovation. It is difficult for Simonds, 54, to climb from his scooter into the shower. He was working on expanding it as well as lowering a lip between the floor and the drain of the shower, but the work is nowhere close to complete.
He’s also very concerned about a large, dead tree that is within feet of the home. Simonds is hoping the tree won’t be knocked down by a strong wind, as happened to two other large trees in the backyard.
Simonds has tried to get his home in order and paid off so his children have a better place to live, despite not having a right leg for the better part of nearly two decades.
Over the course of the last several months, Simonds has been teaching his son all he can about the family’s budget and paying the bills.
“I’m worried that if something happens to me, who’s going to take care of this house?” Simonds said. “Or (Miguel). He’s going to be (18). You still need to work, get a job and pay.”
Miguel is an 11th grader at Ludington High School.
“Mentally, not so good,” Miguel said of himself. “Grade-wise in school, pretty good. So far, I have a B average for my third trimester.”
Miguel is the middle child of five. His older brother and sister live on their own. Simonds’ father, who is in his 80s, helps where he can, and Miguel has a younger sister and brother living in the home. He’s doing what he can for them.
One day per week, Miguel stays home to assist his dad. Simonds also has visiting nurses that come in once per week to help him.
“Usually, they come whenever I’m at school,” Miguel said.
Simonds has reached out to various organizations in the area, and they’ve even attempted getting a GoFundMe page started up to help pay for items the family needs, as well as pay off their home, just a few short blocks from Hamlin Lake’s North Bayou.
“We really didn’t know how to work (GoFundMe), so it fell through,” Miguel said.
Simonds, despite all he’s going through — from the cancer to the strokes to the loss of his leg and more — is still trying to make the family’s home the best he can.
“I’m still doing some work, but I have to wait for… I can’t think of the word… get rid of the (stroke),” he said. “If I can get the stroke go away, I can work better.”
He’s still going through the treatments, hoping that they will cure him of the disease. He sometimes takes a medical van to Grand Rapids for his chemotherapy, which has caused strokes, he said.
Simonds said there is potential that he could receive a bone marrow transplant to hopefully take away the cancer.
“I’m going to keep fighting and fighting for the kids,” he said. “I’ve got to, you know.”
Miguel is looking forward to the day when his dad feels better, so that way he can help to maybe get the sink repaired again.
“It’s kind of tough with him not being able to talk properly.”