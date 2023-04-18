Cartier Mansion owner Jenna Simpler didn’t expect her husband Chris to come home one day and propose that they take up ballroom dancing, but that’s what happened.
Now the couple is slated to perform during Dancing with the Local Stars.
“My husband was asked at a Chamber meeting event,” Jenna Simpler said. “Neither of us have any dance experience.”
The couple bought Ludington’s Cartier Mansion in 2020 and have continued to run the property as a bed and breakfast.
Simpler said that although she and her husband don’t consider themselves dancers, they were happy to accept the invitation to participate in this year’s Dancing with the Local Stars event hosted by the Oriole Foundation from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 29 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
“We love to support the community when able and appreciate being a part of the Ludington community,” she said. “We have been practicing for a few weeks.”
The Simplers were teamed up with a local dance instructor to perfect their moves, which they hope earn them the most votes at the event.
“Katelin Anderson is our amazing instructor and she put together videos for us to start practicing as we were away for a few weeks when we agreed to participate,” Simpler said. “We are enjoying the art of learning how to dance.”
The event is back after a few years off. It benefits the Oriole Foundation, which offers financial support to different educational programs and needs for the Ludington Area School District. This year, the Oriole Foundation will be using the money raised at the event to go towards the LASD robotics program. A $50,000 match has also been committed from the Pennies from Heaven Foundation.
“We know that this robotics team has many dedicated students and talent to do great work,” Simpler said. “We are thrilled to help support them on April 29. It doesn’t matter if you have roots in the community you live in. It matters what you do with your time to help support those roots and continue to find ways to grow your community.”
Simpler stated that they have some surprises up their sleeve for their performance, but didn’t want to give anything away.
“If we told you it wouldn’t be a surprise now, would it,” she said. “We are all here to have a fun night out. Come out and watch your friends and neighbors dance and let their hair down for a great cause.”
And to the other couples competing?
“Good luck and thank you for doing this with us.”
Tickets for the Dancing with the Local Stars are available online through eventbrite.com. A link and QR code can also be found on the LASD Facebook page. Tickets will include admission and heavy appetizers. A cash bar will be available.