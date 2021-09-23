Thursday evening’s ribbon-cutting and unveiling of the renovations to the carriage house at Cartier Mansion also brought a moment of what’s next for Chris and Jenna Simpler, the owners of the grounds.
Chris had an answer: Cartier Mansion was going to be more than a bed and breakfast.
“We are intending to change the face of hospitality,” he said. “We’re one of the only (bed-and-breakfasts) in the country that is handicapped accessible. We’re one of the only ones with an electric car charger… We are proudly carrying the legacies of the Cartiers of being tech-forward…
“’Stay on Purpose, Make Your Mark’ is the next transformation. People are going to stay because it matters,” he said, getting choked up. “Habitat For Humanity, (Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association) and Lakeshore Food Club are our first three partners in this. Anybody who stays here, stays on purpose. Part of their stay is volunteering, giving, being aware of and engaging in more than just sticking their head on a pillow.
“I would love it if we never had a guest who was just here to sleep. That would be awesome, and that’s where we’re headed.”
The ribbon-cutting in front of the white wooden doors that slide to either side of the old carriage house included representatives of all four families that once owned the mansion.
Jack Cartier was there for his namesake family. Marlene Schoenberger represented her parents who owned a market in Scottville and a dance studio within the carriage house. Gary Schnitker, one of the previous owners with his wife Sue Ann, was also there for the ribbon-cutting.
Once the ribbon was cut, Chris Simpler gave his vision of not only what was before but also what’s to come with Cartier Mansion and its guests.
“I said to Jenna the other day that this is not a grand opening, this is a ribbon-cutting. This place has been open for a century,” he said. “It’s a celebration of what’s next. Celebrate the past and the unique, special nature of having three families before us who kept this place in this pristine condition.
“How cool is that? Unheard of.”
Afterward, guests walked through the renovated space that included rooms in the lower floor with a common area in-between. On the second floor were two suites. At each turn, guests were amazed by the work that was put into every nook and cranny.
Fixtures, furniture, railings and paintings were all greeted with wide eyes and smiles.
Staff with the mansion also were on hand to show off the rooms and spaces inside the mansion itself, too.
Chris, though, gave the credit for the project to his wife, Jenna.
“I’m behind-the-scenes on this. This is absolutely Jenna’s project,” Chris said.
“Jenna has led that team, amazingly, tirelessly, for a year now,” he said, later.
Simpler also thanked the construction crew, architects and financiers who helped to create the finished project as well as their innkeeper and housekeepers. He recounted that he and Jenna looked for four years through hundreds of properties, and it took a connection for them to search just a bit outside of where they intended to be.
It worked out, he said.
“There’s no place like it, and there’s no place like Ludington,” Chris recalled being told, then added, “We called Father Mick, Mick Shriver, and said we’re Episcopalians. We know it works. He said, ‘You’ve got to get to this town.’
“It just snowballed.”