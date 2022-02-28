The Ludington City Council voted against settling with two residents who threatened to sue over the twice-daily siren at Copeyon Park.
During the council’s meeting on Monday, all discussion leading to the decision was held in a closed session while the public waited outside the council chambers. Councilors Kathy Winczewski, Jack Bulger and Wally Cain voted to settle, and councilors Cheri Stibitz, Ted May, John Terzano and Les Johnson voted against settling.
Nathaniel and Jana Rose, who live across the street from the park, warned the council in December that they intended to sue unless its 10 p.m. sounding was disabled.
Nathaniel, a combat veteran, said the siren triggers his PTSD and drives him to sleep alone in a makeshift bedroom where it is least audible. He claimed the sound is identical to air-raid sirens that warned of incoming rocket attacks nearly every night of his first two tours overseas.
The siren blares at noon and 10 p.m. for about 50 seconds, depending on how close to it you are. Its peak volume was measured at 92.8 decibels — about the volume of a lawnmower — by a resident of Pere Pointe Village, a condominium association about 500 feet away.
The Roses’ legal counsel emailed the city Feb. 2 to “open a dialogue” on potential solutions.
The council talked about the siren situation at its last meeting and voted 4-3 to discuss it again this week. In doing so, they bypassed the cemetery, parks and recreation committee that had handled the siren’s reinstallation and controversies.
Stibitz, who heads that committee and represents the Fourth Ward, where the siren is located, said that vote “completely devalue(d)” her committee’s work.
At the last council meeting, City Attorney Ross Hammersley cautioned that settling with the Roses could lead to others suing with similar claims. With settlement out of the question for now, the path forward wasn’t clear as the meeting was adjourned Monday.
Of the seven residents who spoke on the siren during public comment, only Jana Rose spoke against it.
George Peterson, of Danaher Street, was wary of doing away with something that makes Ludington unique.
“It’s part of our small town DNA,” Peterson said. “Getting rid of all these small things … just kind of makes us a carbon copy of every other little small town on the coast. It’s disappointing when we start erasing our history.”
Chuck Sobanski said he saw a slippery slope ahead if the siren was deactivated.
“Will the Fourth of July parade, the fireworks, and the music down at the city marina be next?” Sobanski said, adding, “Don’t we have anything better to do?”
The siren was located on the former downtown fire station for at least 50 years, etching itself in some residents’ minds as an iconic feature of the city. It was moved from its downtown location to the more residential Copeyon Park and began sounding there in August 2021.
Since then, some residents have complained to the city about their noisy new neighbor, while others have pushed back to preserve a cherished tradition.
The topic had seemed settled until December, when the Roses warned councilors they’d sue the city if the 10 p.m. sounding wasn’t turned off.
But complaints about the siren have faced pushback from those who see it as “just a good old Ludington thing,” as Sobanski put it during a December meeting. In letters to the city, others have said the naysayers are a minority and the siren contributes to Ludington’s “unique charm.”
Officials like Winczewski and Stibitz — who make up two-thirds of the committee that handled the siren — have spoken fondly of nostalgic childhood memories of having to get home before they heard the 10 p.m. blare.
The timing and duration of the siren can be changed, but its volume cannot be reduced without a separate muffler, according to Department of Public Works Superintendent Joe Stickney.
It was originally used to alert firefighters to a fire, but was instead blown twice-daily beginning as early as 1970. It serves little purpose, but its 10 p.m. sounding is often linked to the city’s curfew on minors younger than 14 years old.
When the fire station moved in 2019, the new owners declined to keep the siren. It remained silent for two years before officials decided on Copeyon Park for its new home, largely because the park was already equipped with the needed three-phase electricity system.
The siren has been a recurring topic at city meetings since it was reactivated. The parks committee discussed it in September, but took no action, after Pere Pointe Village residents emailed complaints to the city.
In the committee, Winczewski, Stibitz and City Manager Mitch Foster agreed that residents would get used to the siren. The mayor, who was also there, later told the Daily News he thinks that’s “easy to say but impossible to do.”