For Kim Ambrose and her sister Kelly Vonnema it has been a dream to open a storefront in Ludington. Next Thursday, that dream will come true. The Sister Bees will open at 112 S. James St.
It has always been the sisters dream to have a storefront.
Sitting in their store on Friday, Kelly said the storefront has always been known as the showy part of the business.
“Where people can have a taste, a smell, a feel of the product when they come into the shop,” she said.
The Sister Bees said they get questions all of the time on where their store is located at in Ludington.
“We got tired of saying we don’t have one,” said Vonnema. “This location is perfect, and it looks like us. This is our look.”
“We always give so much credit to our city and our town,” Ambrose said. “This is the place that always believed in us enough to grant us that financial backing.”
Ambrose was speaking of winning the first Momentum 5x5 Competition in 2018 and then following that up with winning the Momentum Business Plan Competition a few weeks later.
‘We could not have done what we have without those momentum competitions,” Vonnema said. “That was a huge boost for us.”
Ambrose said that allowed the pair to take some risks that they would not have been able to without that funding.
Following the competitions the Sister Bees were able to rebrand their logo.
“The rebranding piece was huge because a lot of our business is wholesale,” Vonnema said. “Having that look for the retailers was key.”
From the rebranding, the two decided to go to their first trade show in Chicago.
“For a little company, it was costly, but because we had a few pennies to rub together we figured let’s try it,” Ambrose said.
As we grew, we grew out of space.
“We graduated from the basement to the garage,” Kelly said. “Then we graduated from the garage and moved to a pole barn.”
Ambrose said they referred to the 5,000-square foot pole barn as their hive and they are currently working out of the hive.
“We ship products, we manufacture, we have our office space all located in Ludington,” she said.
The Sister Bees products can be found in more than 5,000 stores across the country
Vonnema said the pair loves that it is a Ludington-based business and they support the local beekeepers, using local honey and beeswax in its products. The storefront will also be used to highlight local products and people.
“It is our brand, but we want to highlight local arts that fit into that whole local honeybee vibe and feel that we will be able to feature (them),” Ambrose said.
“There are some empty shelves but we are working on filling it with locals,” Vonnema said.
Some of the items being sold in the store include lip balms and skin care products made from beeswax, beeswax candles and several honey products.
“We (want) people to try the products, when they come in there get to smell the product, they get to feel the product and they get to taste the product,” Vonnema said. “We want to have a fun experience.”
Hours will be Thursday through Saturday hours will be Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with Saturday being from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.