Sisters Dawn Hansen and Tracy Martin celebrate the spirit of Christmas through giving and in the last few years, the two have been giving back to families in the community as a way to spread some holiday joy.
Hansen and Martin both work for the Ludington Mass Transit Authority (LMTA) and during their time there they have participated in Project Mary for about 10 years. The program is run through West Shore Family Support, where people and businesses purchase essential items for families they adopt for Christmas to offer some extra support over the holidays and during the winter months ahead.
“Joye Samuels, the girl who is in charge of adopting a family for LMTA usually tells WSFS that we want the biggest family,” Hansen said. “This year we have a family with a newborn, along with mom, dad and three other children. We usually end up with one of our small vans pretty full of stuff for them.”
When COVID-19 hit, Hansen and Martin thought about how much harder Christmas was going to be, especially for those in assisted living, not being able to spend time with their families.
“We started during COVID,” Hansen said. “We made cards at work and gave them to nursing homes. We felt bad for the seniors being in a home and not being able to see anyone.”
LMTA also started its Adopt a Senior program during this time, so along with making cards, the sisters decided they would start adopting a few children as well and quickly saw that there was a lot going on for smaller children and seniors, but not a lot for teenage kids.
“We adopted a couple kids,” Martin said. “We realized then that the teens are left out because Toys for Tots does not have a lot of teen stuff. So when we adopt, we tend to lean toward the families with teens.”
With help from the families themselves, Hansen and Martin get ideas for what items and presents would be the most appropriate for the kids.
“We normally ask the parent(s) what the kids like or the sizes they wear,” Hansen said. “One year we adopted some teens that were into fishing, so we bought fishing stuff for them.”
Hansen and Martin know that raising kids in general is hard work and over the holidays it can become even harder when certain situations can get in the way that make life difficult for everyone. They like to make sure the adults in the families they adopt get something as well as a way to let them know they are seen and supported.
“We normally try to include the adults,” Martin said. “Just something little means a lot. When we were growing up, it wasn’t the size of the gift that meant anything, it was the thought that went into it.”
Hansen stated that throughout the year, her sister and she will buy items they find on sale because she knows they will be put to good use.
“Tracy and I shop all year when we find sale items,” Hansen said. “Eventually we will use the items for someone.”
Both sisters stated that giving back reminds each of them how times can be hard and it’s always good to know that there are people in the community who help out families when they might need it.
“We like to give back because when we were first married, we didn’t have an easy time at Christmas,” Hansen said. “We know what it’s like. We are not rich, money wise now, but if any little bit helps another family, it means a lot to us. We just want to try and brighten up someone’s Christmas if we can.”