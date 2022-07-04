A home on Sixth Street could soon double as a hair salon if the Ludington Planning Commission approves a permit for it when it meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall.
Michele Lindenau requested a special land use permit to run a hair salon out of her home at 410 Sixth St.
If the permit is approved, Lindenau intends to run the salon out of a proposed 234-square-foot addition to the south side of the home.
In her application, Lindenau stated one to two customers at a time will park in her driveway, which runs along the east side of the home between Sixth Street and an alley.
Lindenau’s plan falls under what the city calls “home occupations,” which are businesses run out of homes using special land use permits. A home occupation can take up no more than 20% of a residence’s total floor area.
Consultant
Planning commissioners will also consider whether to contract with consulting firm McKenna to help create a unified development ordinance.
The goal of a UDO is to reevaluate the city’s zoning ordinance to make it “easier for residents, contractors, engineers, realtors and the general public to better understand (it) with easy-to-use graphics and links,” according to a memo in the agenda packet.
McKenna estimates fees to total at least $54,000.