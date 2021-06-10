Ludington City Councilor David Bourgette resigned from his seat representing the city’s Sixth Ward on Tuesday, June 8.
The city is seeking a replacement to serve the remainder of his term through 2022. An election will be held for the seat on Nov. 2, 2022.
Candidates should submit a written request for consideration to City Manager Mitch Foster no later than Monday, June 21. Candidates must be residents of the Sixth Ward and must be registered to vote.
The city council will interview candidates during a special meeting not yet scheduled. The council will select Bourgette’s replacement at its regular meeting on Monday, June 28.
Prior to his resignation, Bourgette and his wife sold the Viking Arms Inn, located in the Sixth Ward, after 31 years of ownership.
As “real innkeepers,” they lived in the inn and were no longer Sixth Ward residents after the sale, Bourgette said, making him ineligible to represent it on the city council.
“For the most part, when the sale went through, we were homeless,” Bourgette said. “I kind of joke around that I’m a squatter now.”
Bourgette and his wife are staying in a house titled under his mother just inside Scottville, he said. They’re looking for a new place to live in Ludington, but so far have struggled to find an affordable option.
Resigning from the council was a “tough” and “emotional” decision, Bourgette said. He considered asking for a grace period to find housing in the Sixth Ward, but didn’t feel that was the right way to proceed.
Bourgette was appointed to the council in 2017 to replace a resigned councilor and was elected in 2018.
“I felt like I got a lot of stuff accomplished,” he said of his time on the council. “I felt like I was somebody that could get things done.”
He said he’s most proud of his work overseeing the completion of upgrades to the water treatment plant and, more recently, an overhaul of the wastewater treatment plant.
Being part of a council capable of even-handed debate in a time of polarization also satisfied him, he said.
Once he finds a place to live in Ludington, his intention is to run for city council again.
“It’s a matter of how tides turn and how we end up finding a new place to live in Ludington, because we do love the area,” he said. “There’s no question about it.”