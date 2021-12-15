MANISTEE — A human skull, believed to be of an Indigenous person, was recovered along the Lake Michigan shoreline on Sunday, Dec. 12, according to a press release from Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski.
A resident notified first responders about the skull along the lakeshore in Filer Township, and deputies with the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office responded. Gutowski stated in the release that the preliminary examination by the Manistee County medical examiner indicated that the skull is likely from before death records and is of an Indigenous person.
Gutowski told the Daily News that it is his hope that people don’t flock to the shore in Filer Township to find more remains.
“It’d be like imaging if your relatives are buried out there and someone comes along. We want to be respectful of them. In Filer Township, there was a settlement there,” Gutowski said. “And there are sites there the tribe used way back in history. With the erosion, it’s created some of this.”
Gutowski said he didn’t know what methods the medical examiner uses to determine the race of an individual, but he thought getting the word out about the findings was critical in light of stories and rumors that were floating around. The medical examiner in Manistee County works with both it and Benzie County.
The sheriff’s office is working alongside the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, and the parties are looking at the site where the skull was found.
“These are likely their people,” Gutowski said. “I want to be respectful of the process.”
The Daily News reached out to Jay Sam of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians’ historic preservation office, but it did not receive a response.
Shore erosion in the past few years uncovered six individuals near Gurney Creek in Grant Township in Mason County — just south of Manistee County’s Filer Township — in 2020, and the Michigan State Police investigated.
The medical examiner’s office in Kalamazoo analyzed the bones, and its forensic anthropologists determined that those remains were from either the late 1800s or early 1900s, and they were not of Indigenous people, the Daily News reported in March.