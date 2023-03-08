Revelers will be seeing green during Ludington’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
Activities are scheduled throughout downtown Ludington leading up to, during, and after the March 17 holiday.
Events include races, a pub crawl, live music, dancing, food and more, according to Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Chamber Alliance of Mason County.
The chamber is organizing and promoting the celebration, which is sponsored by the Downtown Ludington Board, or Downtown Development Authority.
While there’s no shortage of activities planned for this year’s event, Miller said one thing that’s missing is the St. Patrick’s Day parade. Miller said the decision was made after an evaluation of the success of downtown events in recent years.
She said the parade has seen a drop-off in attendance, and was ultimately cut from the slate of St. Patrick’s Day activities.
“The DDA has spent the last year or more evaluating events in downtown, and working to maximize resources and impact for the businesses in the DDA,” Miller stated in a message to the Daily News. “Surveys of downtown businesses, anecdotal feedback from the community and other sources of information have all contributed to the refocusing on certain events or portions of events. The parade was one that fell towards the bottom of the list and over the years saw a decline in entry participation.”
Even without the parade, there are “plenty of activities to join and have a great time,” according to Miller.
“Our downtown businesses have really come together to host some fantastic celebrations, so we encourage the community to come out, perhaps try something you haven’t done before, and invite your friends and family to join you,” Miller stated.
JAMESPORT EVENTS, BEER RUN
Jamesport Brewing Company will hold its anniversary celebration during the same weekend as the city’s event, with drink and dinner specials on Friday, March 17, and live music from Plain Jane Glory from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.
Jamesport’s Beer Run will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on March 18, challenging participants to drink 6 ounces of beer before running a quarter-mile lap. Runners will repeat until 1 mile is completed and 24 ounces of beer is down the hatch.
The participant with the fastest time will win a “pot o’ gold,” which will be seeded with $5 from each $10 registration fee.
IRISH JOG
The annual Irish Jog 5k and 10k races will take place at 9 a.m. Loomis Street and Rath Avenue on March 18.
Race-day registration is from 7:30-8:45 a.m. prior to the race at Legacy Plaza.
Strollers and dogs are welcome.
PUB CRAWL
Ludington’s Outdoor Local Social District will be open during the self-guided St. Patrick’s Day Beers with Friends Pub Crawl, which includes stops at Sportsman’s. The Mitten, Timbers Prime, Blu Moon Bistro, the SandBar, Q Smokehouse, Jamesport Brewing Company and Ludington Bay Brewing Co.
Miller said the pub crawl is “a great way to enjoy the festivities, and move about downtown to explore something new.”
Participants are encouraged to “wear green, invite friends, be kind and be safe,” according to the Downtown Ludington website.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
Ahead of the holiday, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host “An Afternoon of Traditional Irish Music” featuring Selkie and Ben Traverse. The performance is at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 12 and tickets are $10.
There will also be live music at The Mitten, including Adam Marth & Friends from 8-11 p.m. on March 17, and a solo acoustic performance by Marth from 1-4 p.m. on March 18.
LACA will also host Amy Christian’s line dancing students in a St. Paddy’s Social from 2-5 p.m. on March 18.
The social event is $10 at the door, cash only. Call (231) 845-2787 for more information.
Sportsman’s will have corned beef dinner specials on March 17, along with Kegs & Eggs from 10 a.m. to noon on March 18.
A full list of events can be found online at www.downtownludington.org/stpatricksday.