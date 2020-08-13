AMBER TOWNSHIP — Donn Slimmen and his Spartan West Bowling Center are part of a federal lawsuit against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to try to get bowling centers across the state back open.
“I’m worried about losing (the business), period,” Slimmen said Thursday.
The case was filed in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids on Aug. 6 along with the Bowling Centers Association of Michigan and four other bowling centers across the state to reopen after the governor shut them down in March through executive order because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the lawsuit, filed by attorney Kenneth T. Brooks, it states that while they have remained shuttered, other non-essential businesses were reopened as they adhere to guidances from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. They say the executive orders — E.O. 2020-160 in particular — constitute violations of the commerce clause in the U.S. Constitution, due process under the 14th Amendment, and the “takings clauses” of the federal and state constitutions. The lawsuit seeks an immediate emergency preliminary injunction.
Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown and Ryan Jarvi, a spokesperson in Nessel’s office, declined to comment to the Daily News.
Spartan West is one the smallest bowling centers in the lawsuit. The other four bowling centers are the Forest View Lanes in Temperance, the 60-lane Royal Scot Golf & Bowl in Lansing, the 52-lane Spectrum Lanes in Wyoming and 40-lane Merri Bowl in Livonia.
Mason County has seen its decrease in the number of bowlers overall as other bowling centers have closed. September will mark the start of a crucial time for Spartan West, when the organization of league play typically begins, and Slimmen said the time is fast approaching for local bowlers to start signing up for the season.
“We’re getting leagues organized. We’ve had one league meeting already,” he said. “(In) the women’s league, we’ve lost a couple of bowlers, but it doesn’t look like we’re going to lose much out of that league. There’s a couple of other leagues (and) I have no idea (how it will go). I haven’t had any contact with them since March.”
Slimmen said he doesn’t want to scare regular Spartan West bowlers and patrons, but if the center can’t open soon, trouble is ahead.
“If I don’t have my bowlers back by the end of September… Mason County is done,” he said. “Because I’ve already lost $180,000 of business, to date. March is our biggest month, and (Whitmer) closed everybody down March 10.”
Michigan is one of five states that have yet to reopen bowling centers, along with New York, North Carolina, California and Washington, according to the bowling association. When the pandemic first struck, it abruptly ended league play across the state in bowling centers. The bowling centers want to reopen with safety precautions in place for their patrons as the calendar turns to September and league bowlers look forward to resuming play.
In the complaint in federal court, the bowling centers say some businesses and locations they believe to be less safe are allowed to resume, including beaches, malls, playgrounds and restaurants.
Bowling centers across the state rallied at the state capitol on Wednesday to draw attention to the issue. Bo Guergen, the executive director of the Bowling Centers Association of Michigan, said he and his fellow proprietors simply want to be heard. He said he’s spoken with an adviser for Whitmer’s office, but has yet to see anything come from the conversation.
“We want to plead our case,” he said. “Give us an idea on where we’re at.”
Guergen said time is a major factor for bowling centers as summer begins to wane. He said his phone was ringing quite a bit Thursday between various reporters calling as well as attorneys and lobbyists for the organization. But he points to the other states — including neighbors in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois — that have reopened bowling centers.
“How is it safe in 45 other (states) and not here?” he asked.
The organization seeks to implement guidelines developed by the Bowling Proprietors Association of America and work within guidelines and practices set by the CDC, as well as the Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration.
Slimmen said Spartan West is prepared to sanitize “far and above” what’s needed for things like bowling shoes.
“For years and years and years and years, bowling centers have been able to sanitize those shoes,” Slimmen said. “There’s no way the coronavirus will go from you to me by me renting the same shoes you had.”
He said the balls provided the bowling centers can be sanitized after each use as well. Ball returns, tables, chairs and other items can also be cleaned. Bathrooms can be cleaned and sanitized more frequently. The lanes themselves could be scrubbed of their oil and have new oil put down each day.
“We can follow the solutions from the CDC. We can follow the solutions from the health departments. We can follow the solutions from whatever, and we can go up and above them,” Slimmen said, later adding that perhaps it would be possible for a mixture of sanitizer and lane oil be applied to the lanes to help keep things clean.
“The last thing I want is for someone to get sick here,” he said.
Slimmen felt confident in the solutions Spartan West has to fight the coronavirus, but he was open to getting UV lights or wands to help kill the virus, if necessary.
“We’re ready to go. We have all the stuff that we need, we just have to have the governor say, ‘You can unlock your door.’”
Slimmen said he’s been in contact with both 101st Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, and 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, about his concerns. VanderWall said he believes bowling centers can operate safely during the pandemic.
O’Malley, who is on the Joint Select Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic, said he heard testimony from Guergen and others about the safety measures in place by bowling centers.
“From what I’ve seen, from their testimony, so many of these types of businesses have protocols in place. They present them to the governor’s office and (the Department of Health and Human Services), then sit and wait,” O’Malley said. “From what I’ve seen, the bowling proprietors have very reasonable and very safe protocols in place, and yet, they have to sit closed. It’s unfortunate.”
Slimmen and Spartan West are in a precarious situation. The bowling center made several upgrades during the summer months because there were contracts that were signed in January, well before the pandemic struck the state.
“After she shut us down, we spent $100,000 on the place. This dining room was entirely remodeled. We have the booths, yellow paint on the walls, trim work up. We made this into a nice family restaurant,” Slimmen said. “We spent probably $50,000 to $60,000 on the lanes itself. We changed some lighting out on the bowling machine. We have running lights out on the lanes for our open bowling and weekend bowling to make it so much nicer and neater.”
When asked about the investment, he said, “Who expected us to be shut down for five months? I signed that contract with AMF (for the lanes) before this started in January. I was locked into it… We’ve done a lot of upgrades here, but I’m starting to get really scared it might have been for naught.”
Beamer’s Restaurant, which is connected to Spartan West, is open on Fridays only, and, while those days have been successful, it’s earned a fraction of the income Spartan West generates, according to Slimmen.
“Every two weeks, we take in enough for our restaurant that I can pay the salary to all of my employees,” Slimmen said. “So, I still don’t have enough money to pay my electric, pay my gas, pay for the food to serve in my restaurant.
“I can only go so long.”