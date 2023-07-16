The two day Ludington Offshore Classic Pro division fishing tournament came down to the final weigh-in. Slipknot, the leader after the first day of fishing, needed to have caught a little more than 73 pounds of fish on Sunday to capture the 2023 pro division championship.
The team caught 11 fish on Sunday weighing more than 127 pounds to win the tournament. With the win, team Slipknot, out of Manistee, took home the trophy and a check for $20,000. It is the second win in a tournament in as many weeks, winning the Manistee tournament the week prior.
“Starting out we were going to stick right to the point, and we were going to fish the water that we know well,” said Lenny Vaughan. “We went out yesterday and put on a clinic, catching the 12-fish maximum.
“The second day was completely different. We went out and had lots of struggles. We had lots of bites but missed a lot of fish and only ended up getting 11. We were not sure what was going to happen, we had a good box.”
Vaughan said the Ludington tournament is the biggest on Lake Michigan and to have his friend Mark (Chmura), the last two weeks where they won back-to-back tournaments is huge for him.
“This is a tournament that if you can win once in your lifetime, you are on top of the clouds,” he said. “Mark has won it three times by himself and now once with me. He knows how to win this tournament and together we formed a great team.”
Vaughan said if you are a fisherman and you fish Lake Michigan if you can win it once it puts you in a class of fishermen that are the best there is.
“For me to win just once in my lifetime is an achievement.”
Taking home the second place check for $8,000 was EZ Limits and third place went to Pure Chaos earning them a check for $5,000.
In the amateur division, the title of 2023 Offshore Classic champion went to the crew of Offline, out of Holland. The leaders from day one held on to defeat all challengers. The crew caught eight fish on Sunday to win the tournament by more than 50 points. The crew received a trophy and a check for $8,000 for winning the amateur division.
“This is our sixth year fishing this tournament,” said captain Brad Stephenson. “We have been very fortunate here in Ludington. We won the shortened tournament in 2020, and we won last year. So back-to-back wins which is so hard to do. We feel really great about that.”
Stephenson said this is the biggest tournament on the Great Lakes so this is always so gratifying to win. Some of the best competition comes here to fish against you.
“We have a team that has been together for 10 years. It really makes a big difference when times are tough out on the water. Today our first fish came at 9:45 a.m. We spent a long time losing fish today. We had a long hard day and we never thought we would ever win this one. We had such a good day yesterday that probably helped.”
Second place in the amateur went to Tail Chaser earning them a check for $4,000. The third place check of $2,500 went to Reel Property.