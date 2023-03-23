It takes patience, but that patience can really pay off — just ask the participants in a pysanky egg-painting workshop that kicked off Thursday at the Ludington Library.
Tandy Sturgeon led the class — the first of two, with the second installment set to take place from noon to 4 p.m. today — showing a small group of eager students how to dye, design and preserve raw eggs using a 5,000-year-old method that originates in Slavic countries like what is now Ukraine.
The lavish patterns of pysanky eggs are associated with Easter even though the method long predates Christianity, according to Sturgeon.
Still, with Easter approaching, she felt the time was right to host the workshop, passing along some lessons she’s taught to her own kids.
Participants were excited to get going, but as Sturgeon warned at the start of Thursday’s class, using the pysanky method is a “long, long process.”
First, it involves soaking raw eggs in vinegar and water and letting them dry. Then, one picks an egg, plans a design, and dyes the egg before adding flourishes with melted beeswax.
Pamela Blair opted to plot out her design using rubber bands, wrapped horizontally and vertically around her egg to block off lines from exposure to the dye.
Then, she plunked the egg in the dye, let it sit, retrieved it — carefully, as the chemical dye stains like crazy — and used a heated utensil called a kistka to scoop out chunks of beeswax to “draw” on the egg.
Then the egg went back into the dye. Blair, under Sturgeon’s direction, pulled it out again, dried it, and melted the wax with a candle, wiping it away with a cloth to reveal her designs.
Blair brought some eggs from her own chicken coop, sharing them with other students like Laurie Longmore and Angie Beyer.
Longmore said she signed up for the class because she found the vivid Ukrainian design work striking.
“I just want to try it out and see what it’s like,” she said. “It’s very fascinating to me.”
Longmore used yellow and green dye on her egg, which she designed by hand with a pencil, choosing not to use the rubber bands.
By the time she lifted the egg out of its second dip, the color had changed from a sunshine-bright yellow to a near-neon green. It’s not what Longmore expected, but going with the flow is a prerequisite for the activity, according to Sturgeon.
“You work with what happens,” Sturgeon told the small class. “It’s about being led by circumstance.”
Sturgeon said she learned about pysanky — which literally translates to “egg-writing” in Ukrainian — as a teenager in Upstate New York.
She had an acquaintance who had some experience with the method, and she “bugged her and bugged her” about how to do it.
What Sturgeon learned, she replicated in her home, with her husband and children. With her children now grown and living away from home, Sturgeon thought it would be nice to share the custom with the community.
She talked a bit about the history of the pysanky method, which originated with pagan cultures in Eastern Europe, and has been passed on through the generations, enduring the rise of Christianity and eventually being assimilated into Christian culture.
She talked about the significance of the colors, and of the symbology associated with the craft.
Brown, for instance, means happiness, while white means purity, and yellow means lightness and youth.
“Birds are really popular, and they’re harbingers of spring,” Sturgeon said.
Once the design and dye work is complete, the eggs are covered in Shellac. Then, ideally, they’re placed on a shelf for decoration.
They are not to be eaten, Sturgeon stressed.
There are still spaces available for Friday’s workshop, and Sturgeon said she’s considering hosting another one in the coming weeks.
Participation is free, but free-will donations of $5 are suggested.
The class is limited to small groups, so people are asked to pre-register by calling (231) 794-8309.
Because the dye is chemical and requires a deft hand, Sturgeon recommends the workshop for participants age 14 and older — or a “really nimble-fingered 12-year-old,” she chuckled.