Small Business Saturday started out with a boom for a handful of merchants Saturday in downtown Ludington.
The marketing idea behind Small Business Saturday is to encourage consumers to check out the small businesses in downtown areas and to get away from the big box stores typically associated with Black Friday sales for Christmas gifts.
“We have had a good amount of people come through,” said Ryan Lloyd of Vintage Nutz. “The weather turned out to be better than what I thought it would be.”
Lloyd said he had close to two dozen customers early on, and then the customers filtered out from there over the course of the afternoon.
Charley McCabe at Gordy’s Skate Co. in Ludington said there was a steady stream of customers that made their way through their store during the course of the day, too.
“We’ve sold a lot of hats, a lot of blankets. There’s been a lot of Christmas shopping,” McCabe said.
After a steady stream of customers early, McCabe said the number of customers to make their way through the store was off and on during the remainder of the afternoon.
She said the amount of customers, too, was a bit more than other Saturdays during this fall or winter.
Louann Reed of Purple Monkey and ABC Kidz said last Friday was an excellent day for sales at her store in downtown Ludington. Saturday was a bit behind, but she saw many customers.
“There’s been a lot of people from the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas,” she said. “I think many of them are up visiting family.”
Reed said her sales during the course of this calendar year are strong, and that goes back to an excellent Small Business Saturday in 2020.
“I think last year, because of the pandemic (and the lockdowns), more people were encouraged to support their local businesses,” she said. “They really pushed the small businesses over the big box stores.”
Saturday’s weather — off and on light snow showers that made the roads a hair greasy — didn’t play a role into the success, she said. Rather, as the afternoon was making its way to evening and the return of the Christmas lights parade, Reed thought more people would make their way downtown.
“I’m happy that the parade is coming back with the tree lighting,” she said.