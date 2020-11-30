It’s been an unusual year and this year’s Small Business Saturday followed the same pattern of the past nine months, which have been, in a word, unpredictable.
The businesses of Downtown Ludington gave a spectrum of answers on Saturday when asked how the day went: good, slow, busy.
But they all agreed on one thing — that they had no expectations going in.
The pandemic has created so many changes, from how people shop to whether certain businesses are allowed to be open, that the businesses that typically rely on foot traffic adjusted several times over.
With each executive order that rolled out at the beginning of the pandemic and new cases on the rise again, it’s been a rollercoaster trying to make plans from week to week.
Leading up to Saturday, business owners, managers and staff were not sure whether people would come out in droves or if their stores would be empty.
Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to boost sales and keep the American tradition of local-owned retail stores alive. It’s usually a bustling day filled with shoppers snagging deals and filling Christmas lists.
Though there were people meandering Ludington Avenue and South James Street, people weren’t buying quite as much, according to Julie Toole, owner of The Windowsill.
The book store owner said it was an “Eh” sales day as of 1:30 p.m. She thought people were buying less because they didn’t go out to eat at the restaurants before hitting up the stores, essentially unable to make a day of it like normal.
“You never know who’s going to come (because of COVID-19),” Toole said. “I did not have high expectations. I didn’t even decide to have a sale until this morning. I didn’t advertise it because I didn’t want too many people in the store at one time.”
Toole said though the pandemic had caused a squeeze on the store, she was prepared with a bit saved away for just such an occasion. The store also made some cuts in order to make it to next year.
“Can’t get rid of me yet,” she said.
Instrumental Music and Sound owner Jeff Nixon said he wasn’t depending on Small Business Saturday to outlast the pandemic.
Since the pandemic, the majority of his sales were online. In July and October, he said more sales were made online than in the store.
“(Online sales) kept us from going out of business,” he said.
Saturday was quieter for My Sister’s Closet as well.
Hannah Scott, staff member, said it was “busy enough, but less busy than last year.”
“I don’t blame people for not shopping,” she said.
Leta Bowman was shopping at Sweet Peach Children’s Boutique on Saturday afternoon with her four children. Avra, her oldest, bought a wallet.
Leta said she came specifically for Small Business Saturday.
“With COVID, people need to shop local,” she said. “Area businesses will struggle if we don’t help. Living in Mason County, we need to support our businesses. It’s been a hard year for everyone, but especially them.”
Owner of the recently relocated children’s clothing and accessory store, Katy Bauer said her store had a good amount of foot traffic Saturday. This was the boutique’s first Small Business Saturday in Ludington.
In the past few weeks, there were fewer people coming in. She attributed it to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
“I hope people find it in their hearts to shop small and think local,” Bauer said.