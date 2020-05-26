A small group of veterans gathered at the Mason County Veterans Memorial located at the Mason County Courthouse on Monday to honor the more than 200 local men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for they country.
The annual Memorial Day service was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but even that would not stop some veterans for gathering at both the veterans memorial and at the Veterans Mall in Stearns Park.
Veteran Nick Matiash called attention at 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial.
“In memorial and tribute to all of the men and women from Mason County since the Civil War on to the present day that have sacrificed their lives, there are 217 of them, they are the real heroes we want to acknowledge that we appreciate the ultimate sacrifice that they made,” he said to a group of about nine people.
The speech was followed by the playing of taps. Following the sounding of taps, the small group of veterans and their families headed to the Veterans Mall to perform a similar tribute that was performed with a volley and ending with the sounding of taps.
“The real heroes are the ones who gave their lives so that we could be free,” Matiash said on why he wanted to hold this small tribute on Memorial Day.
“The virus unfortunately canceled a lot of these services, but this is something that we can’t cancel. We have to remember them and show our respects. I figured if organizations can’t do it because of the rules, than an individual could.”
Matiash said he did not attract a large crowd, but there were a few people there, and he was glad that they did.
“The only one that I know on the list is Richard Lange,” said Roger Tominski a Vietnam veteran who attended the gathering. “His family and mine have been friends for three generations. They did not even tell me he was killed until after I got out of Vietnam. They were afraid I would re-up and stay over there.”
Lange and Tominski worked together.
“He taught me how do my job at a grocery store we worked at,” Tominski said. “His mother worked there, too. Like I said, our families have been friends for three generations.”
Another Vietnam veteran who also attended the small tribute was Ron Martin who planned to place a wreath at the Veterans Memorial on Monday.
Dennis and Melody Nordine visited both the Veterans Memorial and Veterans Mall on Monday as their way to remember and honor the names of the people here for the freedoms that we have.
Nordine of Ludington has had many family members who have served including his father and his uncles along with his wife’s brother.
“Thank the Lord none of them died in battle. We know families and have shirt-tail relatives that are listed here on the memorial,” he said.
Martin said, for him, it was an honor and a duty to place the wreath for out fallen soldiers on Monday.
Martin, to this day, still remembers the date Aug. 15 1967 when his lieutenant was killed. Martin was a mechanic on a tank. He said he was sent to check on the tank, Martin crawled up into the tank and said, “What a mess,” and to this day that scene still haunts him.
He said about six years ago he an a group of veterans went Cadillac to see the Vietnam Traveling Wall display and a video was made of that trip. That video was posted on the internet and somehow his lieutenant’s daughter received a copy and he was able to meet her.
And they are still in contact today, Martin said.
“I do this to pay tribute to all of our fallen soldiers,” Martin said. “Soldiers have a common bond we are brothers, it is our duty. Duty, honor and country.”
Martin said we enjoy our freedoms and our liberty, that is what they died for.
“That does not come free,” he said.