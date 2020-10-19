The Village of Baldwin had a sewage overflow Monday at 800 10th Street, but the amount was quickly contained.
Nathan Filley of Infrastructure Alternatives, the licensed operator to run Baldwin’s plant, told the Daily News that a sewage line was plugged and it came through a “cleanout” in a parking lot near the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at the intersection of M-37 and Washington Avenue.
It was estimated that 50 gallons of sewage spilled out, Filley said.
“It was all contained really well,” he said. “They were on site, and they had the pump going.”
A leak was noticed on the exterior while the drains were plugged up. Filley said his firm didn’t know what caused the plug, but did note there were issues with the drains on and off during the past few days.
“They thought they had it fixed, but they still called the village office,” he said. “Our guys went out and found (it plugged). Once the popped the cap (it flowed out).”
What caused the plugging of the system was unknown Monday.
Filley said he was advised to notify the local media, and he also reached out to District Health Department No. 10 and the state’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.