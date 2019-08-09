Smiling faces, laughter, a safe environment, friendship these are jut of few words used to describe Special Kids Day at the T.J. Schmidt & Company midway at the Western Michigan Fair on Thursday.
Gates opened from noon to 2 p.m. with a handful of midway rides opened for invited guests of the West Shore Educational Service District to enjoy the midway with their family and friends.
“Our special guest day on the midway is important to the community,” said Doug Burtch, business manager with T.J. Schmidt & Company. “We want them to experience the fair just like everybody else can. I think it’s a great community service and out staff looks forward to it every year.”
Jonah Schmidt was one of the children who was on his favorite ride, the Crocodile Mile. His mom said that last year it was one of the only rides he wanted to go on. This year, he went on a couple of different rides, she noted.
“With autism he can’t handle big crowds so there is no way we would be able to come to the midway on a regular day,” said Seree Jo Schmidt. “We couldn’t tell him until the morning of because he gets so excited.”
