Pere Marquette Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau will face a challenger in November.
Kelly D. Smith, former parks manager for the township, will oppose Bleau in the Nov. 7 recall election, according to the Mason County Clerk’s Office.
The deadline was Monday for prospective candidates to file to run against Bleau, and Smith was the only person to file, according to Mason County Deputy Clerk Lori Holmes.
Smith is running with no party affiliation, as the Republican slot on the ballot will automatically go to Bleau.
Smith filed on June 22, Holmes said, and the election was called the same day.
The Daily News attempted to contact Jerry Bleau for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.
Smith said he’s leaning on his experience with the township and what he perceives as a desire among voters to see a change in P.M.’s leadership.
“The residents of Pere Marquette Township have made it clear they want a recall election,” Smith stated in an email to the Daily News. “I feel our residents deserve a choice in candidates and, as the former Parks and Rec manager at Pere Marquette Township for nearly nine years, I know this would be a great way for me to once again serve the residents.”
Smith said, if elected, he would “work hard to restore trust with both employees and residents of the township.” He said he’d also aim to reduce spending, and get management in place in the parks and public works departments.
He’s also hoping his work to jumpstart the process of developing Pere Marquette Conservation Park and experience in obtaining state and federal grants to get that project rolling, his work with past township supervisors, and his experience as chair of the board of review will boost voters’ confidence.
“I feel like I have a rapport with both the township board and office staff to be able to lead Pere Marquette Township into the future,” Smith said.
The recall election for Jerry Bleau is one of two that will go before P.M. Township residents on the November ballot.
Voters will also have to decide whether Treasurer Karie Bleau will keep her seat with the township.
Karie Bleau is being opposed by Sarah Iteen, who is also running with no party affiliation.
The effort to remove the Bleaus was started by P.M. resident Tim Iteen, husband of Sarah Iteen.
Recall petitions for both Jerry and Karie Bleau cited water and sewer billing errors that cost the township thousands of dollars and led to a severed relationship with former auditor Douglas Wohlberg. The last day to withdraw from the election is Thursday.