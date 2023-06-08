Marianna Smith could describe the job she wanted long before she knew its title.
An internship at the U.S. Embassy in Bolivia watching diplomats at work changed that.
“I had an ‘Ah-ha!’ moment and realized ‘that’s the job,’” Smith said while in Ludington to visit her parents, Diane and Gerald Smith.
Her job as a program officer with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) finds her stationed in South Africa.
A 2013 Ludington High School graduate, Smith attained an undergraduate degree from Alma where she studied Spanish and communications graduating in 2017, followed by a stint as a migrant services specialist with Michigan Department of Health and Social Services.
A move to Washington, D.C. for about a year, began the transition to international work.
There, she worked on an entrepreneurship project for Latin American entrepreneurs that involved an exchange program between U.S, business leaders and Latin American entrepreneurs.
She applied for and received a Donald M. Payne International Development Fellowship which paid for her graduate schooling at the University of Michigan and included an internship in Washington, D.C. There she worked on Capitol Hill with a member of Congress and with the U.S. Agency for International Development. Upon completion of her master’s degree in public policy, the fellowship included automatic entry into the U.S. Aid Foreign Service.
The role of a program officer, she said, is to identify development challenges and design activities to address those issues. Duties can include field work to identify problems, to determine why something is a problem and to design activities to address an identified problem.
Noting she is speaking for herself in this interview and not for the U.S. government, Smith said of her work, “It is a challenging job because we are trying to create solutions to some of the world’s greatest challenges.”
Making it more difficult, is the cause of the challenges often cross international borders.
“We can’t just work in solitude,” she said. International coordination is needed.
In South Africa, the Service’s most widely known work involves projects through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).
The U.S. provides about $330 million a year in South Africa for the program to ensure HIV-positive South Africans have the right medicines to lower their viral load, identify locations with higher risk community of contracting AIDS; and providing education and resources to prevent further spread of the disease.
Again, speaking for herself, Smith talked about what she sees as the importance of foreign aid, something she said she knows is at times questioned by American citizens.
“It’s so rewarding, that it is making a difference in other people’s lives, but it also makes a difference in the lives of Americans,” Smith said.
She said it’s a common misconception the U.S. is giving all this money to other people and that it is wasteful.
“Less than 1% of the federal budget goes to foreign assistance, and the gains we get on that, in my opinion, are well worth it. A healthy international economy, is a healthy U.S. economy. We’re developing trade partners. We are ensuring peace in regions where we have business or other interests,” she said.
Thursday, Smith attended the Rotary Club of Ludington meeting. She had given a program on her job via Zoom over winter but wanted to come and see the club in person.
“At the end of the day, I’m motivated just because, ‘service above self,’” she said, quoting a Rotary motto. “Helping thy neighbor is an important value that I hold. So, I’m really happy to pursue those values in my professional life, as well.”
“Throughout my life, I have had such incredible role models of what it means to be really selfless, and I found a job where I can pursue that, for a lifetime, and get paid, to dedicate everything I have done, to others. I recognize I have had so many incredible opportunities that a lot of people aren’t afforded, and a lot if it is just luck.
“To be able to take that knowledge and those experiences to help others and lift others up, is really what gets me up in the morning.”
She’s long impressed Dale Horowski, 2023-2023 Rotary Club of Ludington president and former Ludington High School principal.
“Marianna is a 2013 graduate of LHS,” Horowski said. “She was president of the senior class that year. She was optimistic, task-oriented and conscientious in that role, just like she is in her professional duties today.”
“You think of jobs that people in Ludington get, and this is like kind of a different one,” Smith said. “But I do think the community here and organizations like Rotary, can motivate that same spirit. It doesn’t matter if you decide to work on domestic issues or international issues, we’re all just trying to make the world a better place.”
Service, it seems, is not foreign to her, after all.