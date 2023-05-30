Judge Susan Sniegowski recused herself on both files concerning Carl Lee Herring during a motion hearing in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.
Carl Lee Herring, 32, was in 79th District Court for a probable cause hearing on an incident that took place on Feb. 5.
According to a report of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office given to the Daily News, Herring allegedly caused a disturbance and fought with deputies in the courtroom at the courthouse around 1:56 p.m. Herring allegedly became irate and a struggle ensued with two deputies. The deputies restrained Herring, and he was later transported to the Mason County Jail.
Sniegowski stated that she recused herself due to being in her office during Herring’s altercation with the deputies. She said she witnessed him being tased by officers through her office door window.
“I was able to review the files this morning and saw that I was a witness to some of the events,” Sniegowski stated. “The incident in the courtroom was loud enough that I could hear it in my office, and it caused me concern. I also witnessed the taser being deployed on Mr. Herring outside my window. So based on that, I will be recusing myself in both of these files.
“This was the first time the facts were in front of me to see that it was in fact what I witnessed.”
Sniegowski stated that a new judge will be appointed to the case through a blind rotation.