A fireworks display over Mason County Central High School capped the school’s homecoming celebration Saturday night in Scottville. The tradition of fall was pushed back to last week at Mason County Central because of COVID-19. Before the display, Charley McCabe, the daughter of John and Angela McCabe, was crowned the 2020 homecoming queen. Ryland Gigante, son of Phil and Natalie Gigante, was crowned the 2020 homecoming king. The 2019-20 homecoming king and queen, Tucker Grey and Rylee Alway, crowned this academic year’s royalty. Pictured with the new king and queen are flower girl Bryleigh Chye, daughter of Pat and Roxanne Chye, and crown bearer Harry Cronk, son of David and Amy Cronk.
David Bossick | Daily News photos