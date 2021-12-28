Over Christmas weekend several snowy owl sightings were reported in Mason County. This one sat atop a utility pole along M-116 at sunset Christmas night and hunted the dunes as darkness descended. Snowy owls show up most years in the area coming down from the arctic tundra. New research is debunking the myth they are driven by starvation. Some, mostly smaller males two researchers found, show signs of near-starvation but most have plenty of body fat and some border on obesity. Females, which are larger than males, tend to fare better because they also are more aggressive, according to the report on Cornell University’s All About Birds website. Irruptions occur when many snowy owls descend into the lower 48 states and sightings are up all over this year.
steve begnoche photos