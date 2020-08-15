Jack Witt, owner of Snug Harbor Marina in Pentwater, has seen everything from low water levels to high water levels to the rationing of gasoline during the 42 years the marina has been in his family.
This year was no different, except for the fact that Pentwater Lake was about a foot over the marina’s seawall, causing some flooding which played havoc on the transient slips at the marina.
“We were open,” Witt said. “We did not have any business because you couldn’t walk out there without boots on. We couldn’t pump fuel because everything was underwater.”
Witt said Hallack Contraction came out and raised the main parking area by placing 2,000 cubic yards of sand and black dirt and hydro seeded the area in June, which raised the parking area about a foot.
Also in June employees from Snug Harbor built a wooden walkway around the marina seawall for both transient and seasonal boaters to use.
“In order to be able to work out there, we had to build the wooden walkway on top of the marina sidewalk,” Witt said. “My employees built this walkway in three weeks. It includes all the bump-out and tables that was 1,000-feet of boardwalk.”
It all had to be done so the marina could be in business this year, according to Witt.
Snug Harbor Marina began pumping gas at the docks on July 1 just in time for the summer season.
The high water this year forced the village to close the municipal marina for the year, too.
“Customers have been very encouraging and appreciative,” Jonathan Witt, Jack’s son, said. “People have been excited about the improvement because a number of local marinas have closed including Pentwater, and Muskegon.”
Jonathan said so many people plan their summers, especially traveling south and going north on boats, around stops at marinas. There are specific places they need to stop, such as Pentwater, Frankfort and Leland, and those are usually the three big ports they usually stop at.
“Boaters are excited that they can still come here.”
Snug Harbor Marina sees about 1,000 transient boaters a season, according to Jack.
Jack said in 2013 the water level was the lowest he could remember in a long time.
“We used to have to lay on the dock to hand the fuel hose to the jet skiers,” he said. “It had to be four feet lower than it is today. That year we had to have the east side of the marina dredged.”
Jonathan said it is like a jigsaw puzzle in figuring out who is coming in that day, what slip to put them at and what the power requirement are for each boat coming in will determine some of that.
“I’ve been through low water and high water. I’ve been through 22 percent high interest rates and fuel rationing. We’ve dredged when we couldn’t dredge anymore, (and) one way or another we have always gotten through it, Jack said. “I believe we will get through this year, too.”
Jack said after 40-plus years in business his gut feeling is the water level might only go down 6 inches or so but it will never go up any higher than this, at least in his lifetime.