JEFF KIESSEL | Daily News

Snyder’s Shoes delivered 160 pairs of New Balance shoes to the Ludington Area School District on Wednesday. Pictures, from left, are Jamie Snyder, Snyder’s Shoes manager; LASD Superintendent Jason Kennedy; Katie Eisinger, principal at Franklin Elementary; Michelle Kiessel, counselor at Foster Elementary; Brian Dotson, principal at Foster Elementary; O.J. DeJonge Middle School assistant principal Abby Schaperkotter and principal Mike Hart; Jenn Mackey, principal at Lakeview Elementary; Jennifer Shaw, counselor at Lakeview Elementary; O.J. DeJonge counselors Amy Marsh and Beth Gunsell; and Jill Snyder, owner of Synder’s Shoes.