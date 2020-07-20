The Ludington Fire Department responded to a fire at Snyder’s Shoreline Inn Sunday afternoon.
Ludington Fire Chief Jerry Funk said a portion of the second floor’s deck where there is a window is where the fire caught.
“They put a bunch of towels over the top of one of the lights. Light shorted out and caught the towels on fire,” Funk said. “That’s the only thing I can come up with.”
Funk said the hotel, located at 903 W. Ludington Ave., will need to replace some siding and the window that was damaged as a result of the fire. Emergency responders were on the scene for about two hours, he said.
No one was hurt, Funk said.
The Ludington Fire Department was assisted by the Pere Marquette Township Fire Department, the Ludington Police Department and the Michigan State Police.
Funk said the Ludington Fire Department was called to Snyder’s on Saturday for a malfunctioning fire alarm, but it was in another portion of the building and unrelated to Sunday’s fire.