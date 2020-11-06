Democrat Ron Soberalski beat out nonpartisan candidates Al DeMeester and Megan Tresnak for an open Pere Marquette Charter Township trustee seat on Tuesday. All other township trustees retained their seats.
Total combined votes from the township’s two precincts were Soberalski 686, Tresnak 439 and DeMeester 398. Republicans James T. Nordlund was the top vote-getter with 977 votes followed by Republicans Andrew Kmetz III with 892 votes and Henry Rasmussen with 837 votes.
One of the trustee positions was vacated in June by Paul Piper. Soberalski, DeMeester and Tresnak applied to fill it, stating their intentions to run for the trustee seat in the November election when they were interviewed.
The board appointed Tresnak to the position until the election during a special meeting in July.
Soberalski said as soon as he heard about the vacancy, he put his name on the general election ticket. This was his third time running for a trustee seat. The the first two times were in 2012 and 2016.
He served on Pere Marquette Township planning commission for 20 years and is currently the zoning board of appeals chair. He also volunteered as a firefighter on the township’s fire department for 11 years.
“When I was younger, I knew I wanted to be involved,” he said. “They told me I would need experience and 40 years later I’ve been involved in a lot. I think I’m ready.”
Soberalski said his proudest moment while serving the township was when he spearheaded the Dow Chemical project.
The 316-acre property is currently in the process of being acquired by the township and will be turned into a conservation park.
It was important to him that he be a part of the final steps in closing on the property.
“I was on the planning commission 15 years ago when it all started and now it’s coming to a closure,” he said. “I’m excited to see it finish.”
A few other issues he said will be important to focus on are the possible spread of contamination from the City of Ludington wastewater treatment plant and the prospect of a highway bypass on Jebavy Road.
Soberalski said he was happy with the result of the election, especially considering he is a Democrat.
“It’s the first time anyone who is a Democrat has been elected in the township in quite some time,” he said.
Personally, he does not believe that partisan politics should play a role in local government, but he decided to run as a Democrat because people are well-aware where he stands.
He did acknowledge that running under a party likely made a difference in how many votes he received because this year voters could vote straight party.
Soberalski made splash while campaigning when he used his two draft horses to pull a wagon displaying his name on the north part of Ludington last weekend.
“Someone put a post on Facebook saying, ‘And unconventional campaign style for an unconventional candidate,’” he said.
He agreed that he was an unconventional candidate.
“Who else do you know who would campaign with draft horses?” he said. “I got a lot of attention.”