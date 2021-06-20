Nearly $30,000 had been raised for the fight against childhood cancer, and the day had hardly begun.
Community members gathered at the Bryant soccer fields Saturday for a soccer tournament dedicated to Will Flewelling, a Ludington resident who died from skin cancer at the age of 20 last month.
A 2½-hour rain delay stood between the players and their first game, but by the time the afternoon sun was shining, the crowd had grown into the hundreds.
“It’s really cool to see the community turn out like this in support of such a good cause,” said Ryan Cummins, red-faced from winning his first game of the day.
More than $40,000 would be raised by the time the tournament ended Saturday evening. The money will go to the Childhood Cancer Campaign, a local charity for families with children fighting cancer.
Three youths in the Ludington area are receiving active treatment, with several others receiving follow-up care, said Tom Ezdebski, co-chair of the charity.
“The funds are distributed to these families as needed,” Ezdebski said. “All funds stay local.”
It was Will’s idea to raise money for the charity through a soccer tournament. As Will’s health failed, Kyle Gurzynski, his first cousin, stepped in to see the tournament through.
Between 350 and 400 players on 34 teams registered for the tournament. Registration cost $25 per person.
Money was also raised through raffle tickets, T-shirts, baked goods and concessions.
Raffle prizes included passes to several golf courses, a cornhole set bearing the slogan “Will Strong,” hand-made cutting boards and a Traverse City getaway.
Will played on Ludington High School’s soccer team for four years, serving as team captain his senior year.
“That was Will’s passion,” Gurzynski said.
Will’s mother, Jennifer, said it was “amazing” to see “all the community support, and a lot of the players that Will played in high school with.”
Will spoke of wanting to hold the event annually, his father Jamie, said. Gurzynski said he hopes to fulfill that idea.
Though participation this year was limited to ages 14 and older, future tournaments would likely have a younger age bracket. They might also expand to soccer fields on Tinkham Avenue, Gurzynski said.
Ezdebski said he believes the day turned out to be “what Will was hoping and planning for.”
“I’ve never seen so many people at the Bryant soccer fields,” he said. “I’m sure that Will was looking down and smiling.”