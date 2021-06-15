The outpouring of support in memory of Will Flewelling will be on full display Saturday with the #WillStrong soccer tournament hosted the Bryant soccer fields near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Bryant Road Saturday.
“I think this is an event that will show people in our community how well we rally around a family or an organization in need,” Kyle Gurzynski, the event organizer, said. “This event is raising a ton of money right now in Will Flewelling’s honor and his legacy to help families with childhood cancer.”
The event will start at 9 a.m. and will end sometime around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Gurzynski said. Currently, 34 teams are registered in the tournament, which totals around 350 players. Although registration is officially closed, some teams were still being accepted into the tournament as of June 15. There will be registration before the tournament as well.
“They’ll be registration at the event to make sure that you and your team are there ready to play,” Gurzynski said.
The event is to honor Will Flewelling, a Ludington resident who was diagnosed with stage four melanoma around two years ago. He wanted to do something to pay back the community, and he thought a soccer tournament would be fun. With registration and pre-event donations, the event has raised $20,000 for the Childhood Cancer Campaign.
“It’s awesome that we’re doing something like this, especially when it’s going to a nonprofit like the Childhood Cancer Campaign. So all feedback has been so positive,” Gurzynski said.
Gurzynski hopes the tournament will become an annual event for Ludington. He said he wants the event to be a chance to have fun playing soccer while also raising awareness for childhood cancer.