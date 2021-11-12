Outdoor social district plans, a commissioner’s resignation and possible updates on the future of marijuana businesses in Scottville will be discussed by the city commission when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at city hall.
A resolution to adopt rules allowing for the designation of an outdoor social district was sent to the city’s ordinance committee after being discussed by City Manager Jim Newkirk in September. Now the issue is back before the commission, along with a resolution which, if approved, would allow the city to issue permits for social districts and common areas within the city’s Downtown Development Authority district, which would be good through January 2025.
If approved, Newkirk would be granted authority to approve requests from downtown businesses to utilize outdoor space for dining and consuming alcoholic beverages — with the necessary permits — in the DDA.
It would also allow for the city to make “any sidewalk, on-street parking space, or space within city-owned parking lots located within the boundaries of the DDA” eligible for the creation of a “common area” for adjoining businesses.
The aim of the measure would be to support downtown businesses and “bring additional vitality to the downtown area,” according to the notes for Monday’s meeting.
MARIJUANA
On Tuesday, the city’s ordinance and public safety committee met, with planning commissioners present, to discuss the possibility of repealing Scottville’s ban on marijuana businesses, implemented in 2019.
The ordinance committee is expected to give an update on Monday, and possibly give a formal recommendation to the city commission regarding whether it should consider allowing marijuana facilities within the city limits, how many would be allowed, and where the would be permitted.
Though a recommendation to repeal the ban could be read on Monday, Newkirk previously told the Daily News that any change to the city’s existing policies would not take effect until sometime in 2022, as it would require a new ordinance to be drafted, followed by a first and second reading.
At least one local business — Left Coast Apothecary — hopes to set up a recreational marijuana retail space in Scottville. The Left Coast stakeholders asked the commission to reconsider its position on marijuana during the summer. Commissioners agreed to re-evaluate the issue in September.
RESIGNATION
The city is expected to accept the resignation of Commissioner Bruce Claveau, who stated in a letter to Newkirk that he is vacating his post because he sold his Scottville home and is relocating out of state.
Clavau wrote that he’s stepping down “with mixed emotions and a feeling of heartfelt loss.”
Claveau was appointed to the commission in December 2020. He grew up in the city, and he believes its future is bright.
“It will never be the Scottville of old that I grew up in, but the city is continuing on an upward climb to improve for all residents, and I believe it will only continue to get better,” Claveau wrote.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Commissioners will consider appointing Susan Evans to a vacant seat on the city’s planning commission.