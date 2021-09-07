PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A proposed solar ordinance is on its way for consideration by the county board after the Mason County Planning Commission passed it unanimously at its regular meeting Tuesday at the Mason County Airport.
For months, commissioners and the county’s planning and zoning department have worked on ironing out a proposed ordinance that covers solar energy. The ordinance addresses not only solar energy arrays for homes and businesses, but also what is dubbed a “community solar energy system” — something that is used for generating electricity.
The sixth draft of the ordinance is available on the county’s website under planning and zoning, www.masoncounty.net. It is a 14-page document.
Provisions include those for glare and reflection, where power lines should be placed between solar panels and inverters, how to address abandonment and removal. There are provisions for the maximum size and height of solar power collectors based on use. Language is also there for how large a lot must be for residential use and for commercial use. Setbacks are also addressed.
There is also language for a performance review. The review is for special land uses on a three-year cycle “or as otherwise required by the planning commission.” The three-year cycle starts once the utility grid solar energy system is operational. The county may also contract a third-party consultant that is to be paid for by the system’s owner or operator to conduct the review.
Another section addresses complaint resolutions from the public. Operators of a utility grid solar energy system must have a process for receiving and resolving complaints.
The ordinance will be considered by the Mason County Board of Commissioners at a meeting to be determined.
WESCO propane request
Wesco had a request before the planning commission for a text amendment to the C2 zoning district. The company was seeking to purchase a property along U.S. 10 between Dennis and Stiles roads on a 38-acre parcel for constructing its propane business.
The commission voted 6-1, with Steve Bieniek dissenting, to not recommend the text amendment to the county board.
JJ Westgate of Wesco told the commission that the company wanted to expand its propane business north, and it sought to have a 40,000-45,000 gallon above-ground tank for propane with smaller tanks. The company planned to solely distribute propane into Mason and Manistee counties, he said.
Zoning and Building Director Cayla Christmas told the commission during her report that bulk fuel storage was only allowed in the industrial zone. Christmas said there other propane distribution businesses, including Blarney Castle in the C3 zoning where the business bought a former gas station.
Christmas said AmeriGas has its offices in the commercial zoning while its fuel tanks are in industrial zoning.
Many of planning commissioners voiced their concerns about how the text amendment would open the door for other similar uses in the future.
“This was presented to us as fuel storage bulk. We do have definitions in our zoning ordinance that talk to that,” said Commissioner Chuck Lange prior to the vote. “Our definitions are pretty clear.”
“What I’m looking is not the particular application. I’m looking at the zoning ordinance and the precedence it would set,” said Commissioner Janet Andersen, also before the vote.
Bieniek said many of the uses under the current zoning are similar to the request, and that was why he was for the change.
“It would be similar to a drop yard or outdoor storage,” Bieniek said prior to the vote.
Wilwin Lodge
The Michigan American Legion had a proposal for a three-phase project that included building a pavilion, a new shower facility and a new cabin on the property of Wilwin Lodge.
The proposal was passed unanimously by the planning commission after several questions from individuals that live adjacent to the property during the public hearing.