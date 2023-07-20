Mason County Central is hoping to increase the amount of energy it receives through solar power.
When the MCC school board meets at 7 p.m. Monday, trustees will consider signing off on a power purchase agreement with NorthStar Clean Energy through the Michigan Schools Energy Cooperative (MISEC), with the aim of getting energy from a 380-acre solar farm coming to Genesee County.
A resolution is before the board to enter into a 15-year agreement with NorthStar, aiming to generate 100% of the school district’s power through solar means. The agreement comes with a fixed rate not to exceed 7.5 cents per kilowatt hour, which is less than MCC is paying now, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Mount said 100% is a lofty goal — one that depends on how many other school districts join in — but he said it’s something to aspire to.
A memo from MISEC to Mount states that NorthStar’s upcoming Genesee County solar farm will provide “clean, renewable energy” specifically for k-12 schools, which is also appealing to MCC.
“This array is really only for schools, so that’s pretty awesome,” Mount said. “It’s not just going to go on the general grid. … We’re excited to at least be a part of that.”
MCC has been a member of the energy cooperative for years, and already receives a “tremendous” amount of solar energy at the Upper Elementary and high school, thanks to the installation of solar arrays on the school campus in 2020. Mount said the school district was “one of the first” in the state to arrange for partial solar energy through a power purchase agreement.
Regarding the Genesee County arrays — which are set to start construction this fall, and are expected to be operating in June 2025 — there are still some unknowns, such as how many school districts will be participating. But Mount said he’ll know more after a meeting with area superintendents next week.
“I just know we want to be on the front end of being a part of this because it definitely matches with what we’ve done,” he said. “Heck, if we can get 10% of our energy from it, great.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The school board will consider hiring Shelly Cherry as a part-time sixth-grade history teacher, and as a media specialist at the middle school.
Cherry’s hiring is being recommended by Rob Dennis, middle school principal, who stated in a memo to the board the Cherry has past experience teaching in Port Huron and in Oklahoma.
Dennis said Cherry’s past experience with technology “really stood out” during the interview process.
Trustees will also review the district’s strategic plan, and hold an organizational meeting to approve the calendar and format for the 2023-24 meeting schedule.