PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Some airport property was declared surplus, but won’t be sold just yet as decided by the Mason County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting Tuesday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The board unanimously decided to contract with Prein & Newhof to assist in releasing some surplus property around the airport from its federal aviation obligations. The properties, two parcels north of the airport and one to the east, were the properties to be released.
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky said the county can’t use the properties as it sees fit or even sell it without the determination of the property to be surplus. Commissioner Lew Squires wanted to make sure that the properties in question would not deter any future growth of the airport.
“This is just excess,” Knizacky said. “It’s been determined to be a surplus since 2008. In 2008, with the great recession, the value of property plummeted.”
Because of that, the county hung onto the property. One of the parcels, though, drew interest in a 40-acre parcel to the east of the airport. Commissioner Nick Krieger voiced concern over the parcel.
“It’s the 40-acre parcel from the back of Lowe’s to the airport fence. There are certainly Blanding’s turtles breeding there. There may be spotted turtles breeding there. There is no other wetland really that close,” Krieger said, also citing some of the plant growth. “I think we need to look a little more into it.”
Knizacky informed the board that one of the developers was aiming to build housing at the location while the other was seeking something that was tied into airport operations.
Squires, though, said he was concerned about the well-being of the citizens over that of a turtle. He also said there are state agencies that are in place to protect any species that may be limited.
In a roll call vote, the commissioners decided 5-1 to not sell the parcel.
Feasibility study
A request was made by a citizens group to seek $5,000 to offset the cost of a feasibility study into the potential construction of a community center. The group wanted to hire PROS Consulting of Brownsburg, Indiana, to conduct the feasibility study on the behalf of the Mason County Community Center Exploratory Committee.
Kaley Petersen, a member of the 11-person committee and the regional director of community health for Corewell Health West, sent the board follow-up questions and answers. She also explained that there were close to three dozen agencies and groups represented in an initial meeting in fall 2022 with the 11 people moving forward on the project.
“We’re also prepared if that feasibility study comes back and says it’s not feasible to your community, that’s what we need to hear and that’s what we need to recognize,” she said. “We need to make that document publicly available so that way when this conversation bubbles up in 5-10 years, we have some documentation that was done historically.
“We recognize there’s been some past attempts. YMCA has tried to roll in to services. We couldn’t pull apart what was done historically.”
However, Krieger cited statutory law that he says doesn’t permit the county to pass the resolution. He said the roles of county boards are very limited based on what is prescribed in the state constitution and via state laws with only very limited exceptions.
“There is not ever authority for a county to grant money to a private entity for the purpose of studying or building a recreational facility,” he said. “There is a specific statute in Michigan that allows for intergovernmental authorities for the creation of recreational facilities.”
The resolution failed, 6-0.
Squires said he couldn’t support it because he believed he needed more information.
“I think it has a lot of merit behind it,” he said. “I think we have a lot of questions not answered at this time.”
Jail renovation
The board approved a resolution with an amendment to allow for the spending of up to $285,982 to replace the leading up to and for the mezzanine at the Mason County Jail on a 5-1 vote with Commissioner Jody Hartley dissenting.
Hartley said that at the Safety Committee meeting that Sheriff Kim Cole had yet to receiver other bids, and he would like to see if two other bidders came forward before approving the project.
“I personally think we need to hold off,” he said. “I think it’s a poor precedent, at least without giving it more time.”
Granger Construction Company put in an estimate of $285,982 for the work, but there was not a bid. Krieger said at the Buildings Committee, the question of bidding was brought up.
“It seemed at the time, this was the only interested bidder,” he said, adding the committee members were prompting Cole to find other bidders. “The follow-up we received was there are none yet, and the Department of Corrections would assist us in other potential bidders.
“The Department of Corrections reviewed the project and determined that it was economical and actually below what they thought it would cost, if I recall. It is true that we only received one bid… Other bids were solicited but were not received, I believe.”