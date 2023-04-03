The in-person return of Ludrock’s musical salute to “girl power” is returning April 29 to the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, and news about the concert’s lineup is starting to come out.
Ludrock founder Ed Santarelli on Monday shared a few details about performers slated to take the stage, though he’s keeping some of the details under wraps to make sure there are a few surprises on April 29.
Announced performers include local singer-songwriter Kaylie Wells and Skye Pizana, according to Santarelli. The Daily News’ Kate Watkins is set to be the master of ceremonies at the event, while local DJ Chad Rushing of WWKR-FM will be on scene to broadcast the concert live.
Girls Rock also features speakers, and Santarelli announced a few of those as well.
Speakers will including Amanda Nasor and Karalee Bradshaw from COVE; Julia Chambers from A Few Friends for the Environment of the World, or AFFEW; and Sara Bolan, director of U Dig It Community Garden, which is now part of AFFEW.
Santarelli stated that Wells and Pizana are two of the performers he’s looking forward to the most.
“Kaylie opened for Banner Days when they were in Ludington,” Santarelli stated in an email to the Daily News. “She also opened for Nashville singer-songwriter Bradford Loomis and he invited her to sing a duet on one of his songs. Kaylie’s original music is smart and authentic. She injects humor in her songs and still maintains perspective of life’s ups and downs.”
Pizana has performed at Girls Rock in the past, and Santarelli said he’s excited to bring her back.
“The crowd really liked her,” he said. “She’s got a great voice and seems a little shy but that only adds to her charm.”
There’s a total of 12 acts taking the stage, but Santarelli stated he wants most of the performers to remain a secret.
“We’ve got several surprises for the show, but I’m not going to tell,” he said.
He did offer a hint, stating that the concert will feature an “all-female rock band.” Santarelli also stated that the show will feature a “surprise ending” with audience participation, noting that the finale is “really going to be special.”
“That’s all I’m going to say about that,” he said.
Santarelli thanked the Zonta Club of Ludington for sponsoring the show and making the free concert possible, Starving Artist Brewing for offering beverages and LACA for hosting the event.
He also wants to thank the fans, who have waited for the concert’s return since it was last presented in 2019, prior to being called off for the next three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want to thank the community in advance for coming out and supporting this free show,” Santarelli said. “It’s going to be a really fun night; it’s a celebration of girl power with a message.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and the concert starts at 7 p.m. sharp.
Santarelli first announced the impending return of Girls Rock in February, stating that the premise for the concert will remain the same compared to past years, with a lineup consisting of women and girls who speak, perform and tell stories.
Santarelli also stated that the 10th and final Ludrock Music & Friends concert, also returning after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, will be held July 8-9 at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
Those interested in volunteer or sponsorship opportunities can contact Ludrock via Facebook, or at www.ludrock.com.