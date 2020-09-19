Ludington’s Downtown District Authority (DDA) decided not to do the traditional Octoberfest this year, but there will still be opportunities to celebrate the fall season with various activities, according to the DDA website.
Octoberfest festivities will take place starting Sunday, Sept. 20, and go to Sunday, Oct. 4. Activities include a scarecrow contest, a soup challenge, fundraisers for a local food pantry, a business open house and a sculpture debut.
The pub crawl and live music were canceled.
The DDA will post the Octoberfest Passport on Sunday with coupons for downtown stores, a map for the Scarecrow Walk, a checklist for the Crock-toberfest and a list of additional events including stein making, rock scavenger hunt and hot cider and donuts.
Michigan Apples
James Street Plaza, Friday, Sept. 25, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Freshly Picked Michigan Apples is selling honeycrisp apples with all proceeds going to the Lakeshore Food Club for COVID-19 relief.
Michigan Apples is a Ludington business that sells apples from the family orchard, Otto Peterson Farms.
Alex Richert, Michigan Apples owner, sold the apples in North Dakota and Minnesota while in college. The business has grown since then and now sells in five different states.
“We get orders from the Ludington area, but we don’t deliver here,” Richert said. “What I thought would be cool this year, because of COVID and people are hurting financially, to do a fundraiser and fill those Ludington orders. People will get fresh, local apples for a good price and we’ll donate all the proceeds to the food bank.”
Pre-order apples through the Michigan Apples Facebook event page or stop by the day of to pick up a peck, 1/2 bushel or bushel.
The Scarecrow Walk
Businesses will have the chance to create their best scarecrow, or scariest, scarecrow to display at their stores from Sunday through Oct. 4. People will be able to vote for the best scarecrow by donating non-perishable donations for the Lakeshore Food Club. The winner gets bragging rights.
Crock-toberfest
Instead of the usual chili walk, the DDA decided on a soup challenge from Sunday to Oct. 4. People will be able to purchase the soups from participating restaurants and be the judges. This year, the funds will go directly to the businesses rather than a nonprofit because of the financial hardship some have faced from being closed or at reduced capacity due to the pandemic.
Beers for Peers
The pub crawl was canceled, but that doesn’t mean the fun is over. People can try out beers from Ludington Bay Brewing, Blu Moon Bistro and Jamesport Brewing. A percentage of the sales will go to the Lakeshore Food Club. Dates for the fundraiser are determined by the business.