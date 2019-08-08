Photography, paintings, leather and glass works, home decor, food and accessories — all of this and more will be available this weekend at the annual Gold Coast Artisan Fair.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Ludington’s Rotary Park.
The two-day arts and crafts fair has been a summer staple in the Ludington since 1983, drawing crafters and vendors, shoppers and increased traffic to the city. It’s hosted each year by Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller said it has remained a summer highlight in for so long because it gives residents and visitors a chance to see a unique and diverse showcase of homemade items from artisans and crafters in a host of different mediums.
“We believe that it is thriving after so many years because the event offers a wide variety of items for patrons to enjoy — everything from fine art and food to unique crafts,” Miller said. “There really is something for everyone.”
Crafters
More than 160 crafters are participating in this year’s fair, and they’ll be offering accessories, jewelry, food, kitchen and bath items, clothing and home decor, leatherworks, children’s items, ceramics and pottery, stained glass and more.
