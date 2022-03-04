With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on so many people’s minds, Ludington-area residents are planning a rally to support the people of Ukraine and to fund humanitarian efforts to help those in need.
The rally is set to take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12 in front of the Ludington Library, with a rain date of March 13.
Organizers Pamela Blair and Brenda Reeber said similar events are being held throughout the nation to back Ukrainians who have been displaced, injured or otherwise impacted by the bombings in the country.
“This is something we can unify around,” Reeber said.
Participants are encouraged to bring flags or signs bearing messages of solidarity. There will be a donation box for cash or check contributions to organizations providing assistance with food, water, medical and psychological care and other needs. Information about how to help through various aid organizations will be available.
“Our purpose is to say, ‘We want to continue supporting you,’” Blair said.
Both Blair and Reeber said the rally is a nonpartisan gathering open to anyone and everyone who wants to help.
They’re optimistic that the cause will be embraced by the local community, as the situation in Ukraine has “stimulated a political unity in America that we have not experienced in a very long time,” according to Reeber.
“I think that we need to recognize that, and we need to embrace that and build on that,” she said.
If the situation is resolved in one way or another before March 12, the rally will go on, they said.
“We acknowledge that this devastating situation could come to a head before the 12th. Ukraine could be overrun by then,” Blair said. “But it’s still important to offer support and assistance.
“The country has been bombed and resources have been depleted sufficiently. There are people who are injured, going hungry, don’t have clean water … so we want to provide humanitarian aid as well as support for the Ukrainians.”
Reeber, though, said she believes the invasion will still be ongoing.
“I don’t think it’s going to be over by the 12th. I think the resistance and suffering is going to go on,” she said.
The rally is being organized by the Ludington Indivisible chapter in collaboration with the Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group. Reeber, of Indivisible, said area churches are being notified in hopes local congregations will be inspired to attend and help with fundraising efforts.
“I think we all need to remember the lesson from the poem ‘And Then They Came for Us,’” Reeber said, referring to a post-World War II poem on the rise of Nazism. “We need to stand with those who are under siege.”