Ludington High School named Sophia Cooney the recipient of its All Around Senior Award for 2021. Cooney, who was one of 13 seniors selected by her peers for the honor and ultimately chosen by the staff, said she was humbled to be chosen.
“This is pretty amazing,” she said. “The fact that I was chosen is just an honor and the fact that there were so many great choices there. I think that this year, not a lot of people knew who was going to get the award. It was very competitive this year.”
Cooney said just to be able to represent Ludington High School is an awesome feeling.
Cooney is a dedicated student who carries a 4.238 GPA and ranks fourth in the class.
“She is very deserving of this award. She did it the right way,” said Dan Mesyar, LHS principal. “She never took a shortcut in her career and she was involved in everything.”
Mesyar said Cooney not only was an advocate for students, but also a great role model for the younger students within the school system. She challenged herself academically in the classroom, taking several AP courses and by dual-enrolling at West Shore Community College, he said.
“She is just a genuine good person,” he said.
He added that Cooney is the ultimate competitor when it comes to the athletic field.
“It is hard to find somebody who would outwork Sophia Cooney,” Mesyar said.
She also has the ability to bring teammates together. Many great students athletes have come through LHS, Mesyar said, but to have the quality to be able to bring your teammate together, there is none better.
“Sports were my main thing,” she said. “I played basketball my freshmen and sophomore years and volleyball and soccer all four years.”
Cooney has been a member of National Honor Society for three years and served in the role of president this year.
Cooney said she was always willing to lend a hand whenever needed. She enjoyed all aspects of high school and wanted to try everything at least once.
Cooney is hoping to pursue a career helping children as a child psychologist.
She worked in Beth Kirby’s special education classroom at Franklin Elementary School during her junior year and learned a lot about the students but also herself in taking on that teacher assistant role, she said.
“I knew at that time I wanted to do something with children,” she said.
For the underclassmen, Cooney’s advice would be to participate in as much as you can, trying everything at least once. You do not want to look back on your high school career and wish you would have done more, she said.
“Take as many opportunities as you can to live the high school experience,” she said.
Cooney will be taking her cleats to Alma College in the fall to continue her soccer career for at least four more years.
“I am super excited to be able to know that when I take off my (soccer) shoes after high school I will be able to put them on again,” she said. “Knowing I will have the chance to play soccer again is awesome.”