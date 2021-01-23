Two-time Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee winner Sophia Grierson took her love of words and turned it into a business to try and help others.
Grierson said from a young age she has been passionate about spelling. In 2018, she placed 323rd in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington. In 2019, Grierson worked her way back into the national bee and, with dedication and hard work, finished 51st in the nation.
During those years, Grierson pushed herself to become the best speller that she could be.
She would study every free minute she had during those years.
Grierson later said that the whole experience was humbling but also special because of the friendships that she has made with other spellers throughout the world.
“It was truly an awesome experience not just for spelling, but to make friends from other places around the world, some of whom I still am in contact with today.”
Grierson, who is a sophomore in high school, recently started a business to help students with spelling by providing coaching, the business The Spelling Bee Coach.
The reason behind her business, according to Grierson, is to make coaching more affordable for all the kids so that they can have a better chance in their spelling bees.
“All of the spelling coaches/coaching programs that currently exist are outrageously priced,” Grierson said, who has used spelling coaches during her national spelling bee runs. “I always felt like if the speller or their family does not have the means to afford them, then they have a significant disadvantage in the national competition.”
Grierson said the purpose of the sessions would be to provide help. She would be meeting with the speller weekly over Skype and assigning them sets of words that she created on Quizlet for them to study.
“The Skype meetings will be for quizzing the speller on some of the words they have learned over the course of the week,” she said. “This is important for a speller because the competition of the bee has increased drastically. Some kids are revolving their entire lifestyle around the bee and the hope of doing well.”
Grierson said over the years the difficulty of the words has also increased tremendously. She hopes her coaching will be able to help some spellers achieve the level of spelling that would need to be successful.
“Every experienced speller I have met has a coach who they work with to become better,” she said. “I hope that I am able to help some spellers in the same way, especially since coaching is so expensive (average price is $200 an hour). I am hoping to help some of the more disadvantaged kids have an equal chance in the bee.”
Grierson has offered one month (4 sessions) of free coaching to the winner of the Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee, which will be held on Tuesday, March 16, at Peterson Auditorium.
Grierson can be contacted at https://www.thespellingbeecoach.com.