Businesses throughout downtown Ludington will celebrate Super Bowl weekend by offering up soups free of charge to patrons during the second Soup-er Bowl Walk on Saturday.
The walk will include 18-20 businesses and will take place from noon to 3 p.m., according to Jen Tooman, marketing and communications director for the Downtown Ludington Board.
The board is a nonprofit organization that works to support events and activities in the City of Ludington’s Downtown Development Authority district. She said the Soup-er Bowl Walk was added to the city’s slate of walk events — which also include the Chili Walk at Octoberfest and the Cookie Walk, newly introduced in December 2019 — to help capitalize on the popularity of the Super Bowl while also offering people another chance to explore the various businesses in the city.
“Our walk events have been really popular with businesses and attendants — the Chili Walk, this and the Cookie Walk,” Tooman told the Daily News. “We love them because it gets people out to businesses to see places they’ve never been before.”
Though the walk is free, organizers are asking that participants bring donations of non-perishable food or hygiene items on Saturday. Those donations, for the second year in a row, will be given to the Lakeshore Food Club.
Tooman said the 2019 event resulted in “five boxes” of goods being donated to the club.
She said she hopes those who didn’t attend the walk last year, or have not yet participated in one of the city’s walks, will brave the chilly weather on Saturday to take part in the event.
“Everyone enjoys these walks, and people are always really excited to do it. So if you haven’t done it be open, and give it a shot,” Tooman said.
Maps of participating businesses will be available at HumaniTea, and also online at www.downtownludington.org/soup, starting on Thursday, according to Tooman.
