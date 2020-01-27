Twenty businesses are cooking up their best soup recipes for the second Soup-er Bowl Walk from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 in downtown Ludington.
It’s an early celebration of National Soup Day, which takes place on Feb. 4, and it is held annually on the Saturday before the NFL’s big game. Those who would like to participate can stop into HumaniTea on the Northeast corner of Loomis and James streets on Saturday for a map and ballot. Follow that map to each participating business and sample their soup. Vote for your favorite and drop the ballot back off at HumaniTea before 8 p.m.
Maps are also available online at www.downtownludington.org/soup, so walkers can print at home or follow along on their phone.
The event is free, but a non-perishable food or personal hygiene item donation is requested. Donations will be given to the Lakeshore Food Club.
For more information, visit the Downtown Ludington Facebook page.