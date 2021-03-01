The Michigan Department of Transportation construction on the South Pere Marquette Highway bridge by U.S. 10 was delayed until March 15.
The work was set to begin Monday, March 1, but there was a scheduling issue with the contractors, said MDOT Communications Representative John Richard.
“Though it was delayed, it will still get done on time,” he said. “There are often delays for projects that begin this early in the year because of the weather, anyway.”
The project is expected to be completed by Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
As of Monday, the March 15 start date stands. Richard recommended using the MiDrive Map at www.michigan.gov/drive for updates on road and bridge closures.
“It shows traffic restrictions. Green cones show upcoming closures two weeks out,” he said.