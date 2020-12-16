Paul Spaniola is looking forward to a transition to being there for his family.
But that’s not to say that he’s going to miss being the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney, a position he’s held for 18 years.
“There’s a lot of different feelings,” he said Monday afternoon in his corner office on the third floor of the Mason County Courthouse. I’ve got other friends, prosecutors in other counties, who are pretty much (my) age, and many of them were running for one more term. Great for them. I’m happy for you guys. But, it’s my time.
“Sure, I’ve got misgivings. I get pulled back all the time. I love what I do,” he continued. “I love going to court, standing up for our victims and our survivors. I still have a passion for justice. I don’t know how I’m going to satisfy that passion for justice.”
Spaniola and his wife, Pat, moved here more than 30 years ago. She became a teacher for Ludington Area Schools while he was in private practice for a time before being elected as the prosecutor. Once his term is completed at the first of the year, he’ll be seeking out some volunteer and community activities.
But he also recognizes that there were some things he is passing on to Lauren Kreinbrink, who was elected to the position this year. Spaniola said he will be supportive of Kreinbrink, but he also knows he will be passing on many cases that have yet to be resolved. The COVID-19 pandemic has only made that situation worse.
He wanted to reach a resolution in two cases in particular. One is in the matter of Craig David Overla, who has yet to have charges filed in state court in relation to the death of his 2-year-old son in March 2019. Overla is currently serving a 10-year federal prison sentence at Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution in Glenville, West Virginia.
“Clearly, I wanted something moved on the Overla case. I wanted something moved on that,” Spaniola said.
The other case was in regard to the shooting death of William Craig Buchanan in April 2019. Corey Beekman was charged in the case with second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm, but those were all later dismissed because the “key witness,” Katlin Buck, could not be brought to testify.
“The thinking was there was the one key witness. As long as she was not in a position to testify, we couldn’t go forward. We just couldn’t go forward. All of the charges… went through her,” Spaniola said. “She was the lynchpin to the whole case. We really needed that.
“I feel terribly for Billy Buchanan’s parents. It’s unfinished business for me, and I don’t like to leave things unfinished.”
While Kreinbrink will inherit those two potential cases in the future, she will also be getting two cold cases that Spaniola was hoping to resolve in his time as the prosecutor. One is the case of the disappearance and death of Melissa Simmons in late June 1993.
The other is the matter of the murder of Darlene Luttrell in the mid-1990s. James Luttrell was allegedly connected to the murder, and while investigating Darlene’s death, investigators discovered allegations of criminal sexual conduct. James Luttrell was convicted in March 1997 for criminal sexual conduct first degree.
Spaniola took another look at those cases when he was re-elected in 2017, but he wasn’t able to wrap up either cold case.
“The (James Luttrell) case, too many people have passed away. He just got of prison last week. He’s been in prison since 1996, and he got just out. Dec. 2, as a matter of fact. It was kind of circled on the calendar. And the Melissa Simmons case. Those were cases, in particular the Simmons case, the community is interested in having a resolution still,” Spaniola said. “We had a number of meetings reviewing the investigation, reviewing the evidence, (going) through the photographs.
“I know the community is looking for closure on (the Simmons case). I don’t know if it will ever come. There’s a lot of unanswered questions, still,” he continued. “That was something that I really wanted to get closure (for).”
Spaniola was able to provide closure on two major cases in his career, though. One was the prosecution of Sean Phillips in relation to the disappearance of Katherine “Baby Kate” Phillips. The other was the prosecution of Eric Knysz, who murdered Michigan State Police Trooper Paul Butterfield south of Free Soil during a traffic stop.
Spaniola said he’s appreciative of the staff around him through the years.
“It’s been a great run. Being a prosecuting attorney is the greatest job in the world. Being elected prosecutor for 12 years is just a fantastic experience,” he said. “I’ve had great support staff. I’ve had great assistant prosecutors. I’ve had great support up and down the line in law enforcement. It’s been great. I’ve appreciated my affiliation with the Prosecutor’s Association of Michigan.”
He doesn’t plan to sit around his home and rest. Spaniola said he intends to continue to officiate soccer, something he’s done quite a bit over the years. And he plans to stay involved in the community in other ways.
“I will still be giving back to the community, too. I’ll be staying on the soccer field,” he said. “In fact, I just got elected to our referee association’s board of directors (earlier this month). I’ve had a couple other feelers from organizations in the community.”
He believes his community involvement will allow him to be a good role model for others, and he said there is a need for that.
“I can be a role model, particularly for young people, in a wholly different environment. (It’s) usually very positive. Occasionally, somebody is going to be disciplined on the soccer field, and I’m the one to do it. You see them see you as a role model. And, we need more role models in our society,” he said. “Whether it is government, whether it is business, whether it is home life, we need more role models.
“If I can be somebody that someone looks up to, ‘Gee, I can do this.’ That makes my day.”
In his career, Spaniola said he’s seen how positive his impact can be. One such instance was with a victim of criminal sexual conduct. She told him many years ago that she wanted to become a prosecutor herself.
“I followed up on her with the school superintendent a few months ago. And so whatever happened to this young lady. He tells me, she moved away,” he said. “She’s attending this university. She’s doing really well in school. I said I’m not a bit surprised. She’s still an undergraduate. I hope she continues pursuing that passion of hers. I hope that she can. It would tickle me to no end if I were to be contacted (for an internship).”
Spaniola recognized his time in the office has been a ride, but he’s ready for the next phase of his life.
“There is a list, and I’m working on my list,” he said. “There’s a list of places to go, and a list of books to read.”